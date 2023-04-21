Nawaz, Maryam meet Saudi crown prince MBS

Deposed PM Nawaz Sharif, along with his daughter, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) senior vice president Maryam Nawaz, met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman (MBS) on Friday.

“Muhammad Nawaz Sharif met the Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Maryam Nawaz was also present on the occasion,” Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb tweeted.

She said they discussed further improving Saudi-Pak brotherly relations and solutions to the issues Pakistan is facing.

“Nawaz Sharif expressed his good wishes for the Saudi leadership,” Marriyum added.

Sharifs to visit KSA on 11th to perform Umrah

The meeting took place during the father-daughter duo’s visit to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah along with their other family members.

MBS directs to study augmenting Saudi Arabia’s investments in Pakistan to reach $10bn: SPA

The development comes as days after Saudi Arabia reportedly said it will deposit $2 billion into the State Bank of Pakistan’s account soon.

Assurance of assistance from friendly countries like Saudi Arabia and UAE are crucial to getting the International Monetary Fund to revive its bailout programme for Pakistan.

Earlier this year, it was reported that MBS wants Saudi’s investments in Pakistan studied. These invesments have previously been announced on August 25, 2022 to reach $10 billion.

Meanwhile, in February, Maryam said that PML-N supremo Nawaz will return to Pakistan in the next few weeks.