Nawaz to return home within a few weeks: Maryam

BAHAWALPUR: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice-president Maryam Nawaz said that the party supremo Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan in the next few weeks.

As per details, the PML-N chief organizer said the party has started the public meetings and the PML-N supremo is also preparing for his return to Pakistan.

She lambasted the former PTI-led KP government and said that the counter-terrorism department of the province is still in a rental building for the last ten years.