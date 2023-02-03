AVN 64.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Pakistan

Nawaz to return home within a few weeks: Maryam

INP Published 03 Feb, 2023 06:17am
BAHAWALPUR: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice-president Maryam Nawaz said that the party supremo Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan in the next few weeks.

As per details, the PML-N chief organizer said the party has started the public meetings and the PML-N supremo is also preparing for his return to Pakistan.

She lambasted the former PTI-led KP government and said that the counter-terrorism department of the province is still in a rental building for the last ten years.

Nawaz Sharif Maryam Nawaz PMLN KP Government

