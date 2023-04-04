Sharifs to visit KSA on 11th to perform Umrah

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Nawaz Sharif together with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his family members will travel to Saudi Arabia on April 11 to perform Umrah.

PML-N sources maintained that Nawaz Sharif has been invited by Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to spend the last Ashra [10 days] of the holy month of Ramazan in Saudi Arabia where he will be the “special guest” of the Saudi royal family.

The sources further maintained that Nawaz Sharif would also be joined by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PML-N senior vice president Maryam Nawaz during the trip where they will perform Umrah talks together.

