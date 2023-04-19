Zelensky, Putin visit Ukraine hotspots

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met troops in a frontline town Tuesday, a day after Russian leader Vladimir Putin visited occupied zones as Kyiv builds up to an expected counteroffensive.

While 45-year-old Zelensky spoke with soldiers in the heavily bombarded town of Avdiivka in eastern Ukraine, the Kremlin’s footage showed Putin, 70, visiting the pro-Western country’s occupied territory in the south and east, under a veil of secrecy.

Mykhailo Podolyak, an advisor to Zelensky, called Putin’s trip “a ‘special tour’ of the mass murders’ author”, adding he went to Ukraine’s occupied territories “to enjoy the crimes of his minions for the last time”.

Putin’s visit came as China’s Defence Minister Li Shangfu was in Moscow to demonstrate what he called Beijing’s “determination” to stronger Russia ties.

Moscow has been seeking allies to confront the West as its war in Ukraine causes immense destruction and suffering but is far from Putin’s goal of capturing control of the country.

Zelensky went to Avdiivka, located close to Russian-controlled city of Donetsk, and thanked troops for their service, his office said.

A video also showed Zelensky standing outside with soldiers in the heavily bombarded town, apparently not wearing protective gear.