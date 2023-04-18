Gold prices soar

KARACHI: Gold prices on Monday posted a sizeable gain on the local market, traders said.

The yellow metal grew by Rs1100 to Rs217100 per tola and Rs943 to Rs186128 per 10 grams.

Silver prices fell by Rs40 to Rs2530 per tola and Rs33.36 to Rs2170 per 10 grams. A per ounce price of gold stood for $2008 and silver for $25.40 on the world market, traders said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023