Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: ‘Gifts to the already gift-ridden?’

Anjum Ibrahim Published 18 Apr, 2023 06:21am
“I will take strong exception if they decide to use my tax rupees to fund their umrah’s and...” “That’s the way the cookie crumbles my friend. Even the religious obligations of those in government are met from the taxpayers’ rupees. And this will end only when Saudi Arabia refuses to extend any…”

“Gifts to the already gift-ridden?”

“No loans to us, but that reminds me. Why can’t our court take suo motu on these gifts - get them all back, be they sold way back in the past or now, auction them off and put the money in the treasury. I mean even a 30-year-old car would be worth more than…than the water buffaloes The Khan sold.”

“Well let’s wait and see what happens between those who enact laws and those who interpret laws. But anyway I thought Shahbaz Sharif pays his own way when he goes abroad on official or personal business.”

“In that case can I request him to pay for Ishaq Dar as well because I am scared that he is going to use my tax rupees to pay for his trip to Saudi Arabia to meet The Boss Man...”

“Why would you say that?”

“Media reports are saying he will meet some officials in Saudi Arabia and that’s may serve as justification for using official funds for travel and hotel accommodation and…”

“I understand his status in the Nawaz Sharif family but we all know the Saudis are not going to take a decision based on a meeting with Dar – of course the situation is different with Sharifs or the Army Chief…”

“Yes, but if I recall correctly Dar has not paid for any departures from this country from his own pocket, I mean his bill for his foreign tours last year were submitted to the national assembly – I reckon he hasn’t paid a penny for travel since his pre-Sharif days and then the ministers say there is not enough cash in the kitty to hold elections on time and…”

“Look at the glass as half full.”

“I don’t get it.”

“Perhaps after this umrah he will tell the truth…”

“Hmmm it’s too late for him to change…anyway the fault lies with Shahbaz Sharif who seems to be relying totally on Dar’s claims. Shouldn’t the fact that the IMF has still not declared the ninth review a success given that in August 2022 the scheduled ninth review completion was on 3 November 2022 with the Mission not arriving till 31 January 2023 because of Dar’s inane exchange control policy that cost the country over 1.7 billion dollars in lost remittances….”

“Wow quite a charge sheet.”

“Don’t be facetious.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

