Ex-IIOJK governor’s disclosures: Pakistan seeks explanation from India

Recorder Report Published 17 Apr, 2023 06:41am
ISLAMABAD; Foreign Office said on Sunday that latest revelations about the Pulwama attack once again vindicate Pakistan.

Spokesperson of Foreign Office said that the latest revelations made by Satya Pal Malik, the so-called former Governor of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), have once again vindicated Pakistan’s stance on the Pulwama Attack of February 2019. She added that his disclosures demonstrate how the Indian leadership has habitually used the bogey of terrorism from Pakistan to advance its sham victimhood narrative and the Hindutva agenda, clearly for domestic political gains.

Pakistan condemns India’s decision to hold G20 meetings in IIOJK

Spokesperson further stated: “We hope that the international community would take cognizance of the latest revelations and see through India’s propaganda campaign against Pakistan driven by selfish political considerations and based on lies and deceit.

India must answer the questions raised in the latest revelations. It is time India be held accountable for the actions that imperilled regional peace in the aftermath of Pulwama attack. Pakistan, for its part, will continue to counter India’s false narrative and act firmly and responsibly in the face of different provocation”.

India FO IIOJK Pakistan Foreign office India Pakistan ties Pulwama attack former Governor of IIOJK Satya Pal Malik

