Pakistan condemns India’s decision to hold G20 meetings in IIOJK

Reuters Published 12 Apr, 2023 06:11am
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday condemned India’s decision to hold Group of 20 meetings in the disputed Himalayan territory of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) next month, calling the move “irresponsible”.

India currently holds the rotating year-long presidency of the G20 and is set to host a leaders’ summit in New Delhi in early September. On Friday, India released a full calendar of events leading up to the summit, which included G20 and Youth 20 meetings in occupied Srinagar and in Leh, in the neighbouring region of Ladakh, in April and May.

Pakistan’s foreign ministry issued a statement condemning the choice of venues in disputed territory. “India’s irresponsible move is the latest in a series of self serving measures to perpetuate its illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir,” it said. It went on to accuse India of acting in “disregard of the UN Security Council resolutions and in violation of the principles of the UN Charter and international law.”

“Pakistan vehemently condemns these moves,” it said. India’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request seeking comment on the statement from Pakistan.

