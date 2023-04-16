Normal to above seasonal temperatures likely

AVN 65.11 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.65%)
KARACHI: The country’s most parts are likely to see normal to above seasonal temperatures during April, May and June (AMJ) 2023, the Met Office has forecast.

In the outlook for (AMJ), the Met also forecast from normal to slightly above normal rains for most parts of the country.

The seasonal rainfall is expected to flourish the rain-crops but the country’s lower parts may suffer water deficiency for Kharif season during the period.

Northern parts of Punjab and most of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan may receive slightly above normal rains.

The expected nearly normal temperatures during the season indicate a normal rainfall during the upcoming monsoon season.

“High temperature episodes may develop during clear sky conditions, especially over parts of Gilgit Baltistan that may contribute in glacier related hazards such as GLOF,” the Met said. Strong dust raising winds and isolated hailstorm events are likely in the plain areas during the season.

