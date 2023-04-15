AVN 65.11 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.65%)
BAFL 28.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
BOP 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
DFML 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.94%)
DGKC 45.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
EPCL 45.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.88 (-7.78%)
FCCL 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.45%)
FFL 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
FLYNG 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
HUBC 68.43 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.78%)
HUMNL 5.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 24.33 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
KEL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.9%)
MLCF 26.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.64%)
NETSOL 74.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.31%)
OGDC 85.82 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.43%)
PAEL 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
PIBTL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.47%)
PPL 67.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.18%)
PRL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.8%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.9%)
SNGP 41.26 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.13%)
TELE 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 109.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.38%)
UNITY 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,106 Increased By 13.7 (0.34%)
BR30 14,700 Increased By 58.4 (0.4%)
KSE100 40,206 Increased By 79.5 (0.2%)
KSE30 14,989 Increased By 28.6 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Nigeria inflation quickens to 22.04% in March

Reuters Published 15 Apr, 2023 05:56pm
Follow us

LAGOS: Nigeria’s annual inflation accelerated to 22.04% in March from 21.91% in the previous month, its bureau of statistics said on Saturday.

Inflation has remained elevated in Africa’s biggest economy, eroding savings and incomes, and prompting the central bank to hike interest rates to their highest level in nearly two decades.

Inflation: SPI records 44.61pc rise YoY

Food inflation, which accounts for the bulk of Nigeria’s inflation basket, rose to 24.45% in March from 24.35% in February.

High inflation, weak economic growth and widespread insecurity are some of the major issues that will confront Nigeria’s new president, who will be sworn-in next month following a disputed election in February.

The central bank last month hiked its main lending rate by 50 basis points to 18%, citing continued price pressures and a weakening naira currency.

inflation Nigeria

Comments

1000 characters

Nigeria inflation quickens to 22.04% in March

IMF has no excuse for delaying revival of loan programme: PM Shehbaz

World Bank estimates fall in GDP per capita income to $1,399

IMF’s Azour says Pakistan at ‘critical juncture’, calls for ‘decisive action’

Saudi Arabia to deposit $2bn in Pakistan’s central bank in 7 working days: report

Corps Commanders’ Conference: Army looks to ‘eradicate menace of terrorism on long-term basis’

RISE-2 programme: Dar briefs Raiser on WB-backed reforms

Dollar-denominated govt bonds firm after UAE cash pledge

SBP chief says inflation to begin decelerating over next few months

Elections to Punjab, KP assemblies: SC asks SBP to release Rs21bn

ECC approves Rs261m for Railway underpass

Read more stories