Punjab EOC, UCP to work jointly for polio eradication

Safdar Rasheed Published 12 Apr, 2023 06:11am
LAHORE: In order to expedite efforts to eradicate polio in Pakistan, Punjab Emergency Operations Centre and University of Central Punjab have signed a Letter of Intent and express their willingness to work together for polio eradication.

The signing ceremony was held in the premises of University of Central Punjab. The provincial Emergency Operations Centre core team and head of Faculty of Mass Media University of Central Punjab Dr Fawad Baig signed on the documents.

As per the cooperation, both the departments will establish collaborative partnership to support and strengthen the efforts of Polio Eradication Initiative and jointly contribute to a national cause.

In his message, the head of the polio programme in Punjab Khizer Afzaal pointed out that the role of students as online volunteers for a noble cause of polio eradication is praiseworthy.

“The support is reinforcing polio eradication as a national public cause and key in protecting our children from polio. I firmly believe that the partnership will be helpful in building caregiver and family knowledge, awareness, and motivation in support of polio vaccination”, the EOC coordinator said.

“Pakistan polio eradication efforts are facing a challenge in the shape of misinformation which leads to long term impact in the shape of missed children”, he added.

Speaking on the occasion head of Mass Media Department Dr Fawad Beg pointed that the university was ready to play its role to educate masses through various media platforms.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

