AVN 64.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.01%)
BAFL 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.18%)
BOP 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
CNERGY 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
DFML 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
DGKC 44.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.67%)
EPCL 49.83 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.73%)
FCCL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.84%)
FFL 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
FLYNG 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
GGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
HUBC 68.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.29%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.79%)
KAPCO 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
KEL 2.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 23.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
MLCF 26.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.9%)
NETSOL 74.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.24%)
OGDC 84.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.47%)
PAEL 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.57%)
PIBTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
PPL 65.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.05%)
PRL 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.85%)
SNGP 40.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TELE 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.75%)
TPLP 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.56%)
TRG 108.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.1%)
UNITY 12.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.61%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,066 Decreased By -7.5 (-0.18%)
BR30 14,549 Decreased By -45.8 (-0.31%)
KSE100 40,059 Increased By 9.4 (0.02%)
KSE30 14,895 Decreased By -20.4 (-0.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Boat with 400 migrants adrift between Libya and Malta

Reuters Published 10 Apr, 2023 07:06am
Follow us

MILAN: A vessel with around 400 people on board is adrift between Malta and Libya and is taking on water, support service Alarm Phone said on Sunday, amid a sharp rise of migrant boats crossing the Mediterranean from North Africa.

Alarm Phone said on Twitter they had received a call from the boat, which departed from Tobruk, in Libya, last night and that they had informed authorities. But no rescue operation has been launched so far, they added.

Alarm Phone said people on board were panicking, with several of them requiring medical attention. The vessel was out of fuel and its lower deck was full of water, while the captain had left and there was nobody who could steer the boat, they added.

Alarm Phone said the boat was now in the Maltese Search and Rescue area (SAR). It was not immediately possible to reach Maltese authorities.

German NGO Sea-Watch International said on its Twitter account that on Sunday it was carrying out searches of boats in distress in the Mediterranean Sea, including the one flagged by Alarm Phone.

Another NGO, Germany’s Resqship, said on Sunday at least 23 migrants died the previous night in the Mediterranean in a separate shipwreck.

They said on Twitter they found 25 people in the water during a rescue operation, and that they were able to recover 22 survivors and two bodies. But Resqship added their crew was told about 20 other people had already drowned.

Last week 440 migrants were rescued off Malta after a complex 11-hour operation in stormy seas by the Geo Barents vessel of the Doctors Without Borders (MSF) charity, while at least 23 African migrants were missing and four died on Saturday after their two boats sank off Tunisia as they tried to reach Italy.

Libya migrants Mediterranean Malta migrant boat

Comments

1000 characters

Boat with 400 migrants adrift between Libya and Malta

World Bank, IMF spring meetings to get underway in complex economic environment

Parliament will try to prove it’s part of solution?

PTI parliamentary party to meet today

Punjab polls: Cabinet refers fund matter to parliament

‘Conspiracy’ was not hatched in US: IK

UAE’s e& to acquire majority stake in Careem’s Super App for $400mn

USD LIBOR to SOFR: DFIs concerned at transitioning delay

Tax payments made by PEPs: PIC summons secretary FBR for not providing info

PTI issues ‘white paper’ on PDM govt’s performance

Closing dates of two CASA-1000 financial agreements extended

Read more stories