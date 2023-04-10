AVN 63.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.16%)
Mushahid proposes ‘grand national dialogue’

Published 10 Apr, 2023 06:45am
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed on Sunday while showing his serious concern over the current political state of affairs, suggested a “grand national dialogue” for all political parties to ease the situation.

“The political mercury which has touched the new heights of confrontation needed to be brought down through table talks”, he expressed these views while talking to a private news channel.

The best forum for mutual consultations among politicians was the parliament but unfortunately, the PTI has already tendered resignations from this platform, he said, adding, PML-N had always opened its doors for opponents to address the issues through dialogues.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan should come into the parliament as it was the only way for civilian supremacy, he said, adding, it is a dire need to take matters seriously.

Replying to a question, he said PML-N will continue to struggle for the survival of democracy, adding, “We are not scared of elections but need justice”.

