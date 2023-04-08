Physical verification of KMC pensioners to be carried out: Administrator

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rahman has said that all departments should complete their revenue targets before the end of this financial year and physical verification of all former employees who are getting pensions from KMC will be done.

He said this while chairing a meeting with the officers of the Finance Department here on Friday.

An amount of Rs 18 crores is added every month to the pension head. The increase is due to the fact that a large number of employees are retiring from the KMC and District Municipal Corporations, while Rs 10 billion is owed in gratuity and arrears of these employees.

Municipal Commissioner Syed Shujaat Hussain, Financial Advisor Ghulam Murtaza Bhutto, Senior Director Finance Riaz Khatri, Director Budget Nasir Mahmood Ishaqi, Director Finance Mahmood Baig, Rashid Nizam, Director Welfare Waseem Baqri and other officers were also present in the meeting.

The Administrator Karachi said that the list of retired employees of all DMCs for the next financial year should be obtained which is verified by the concerned authority there.

He said a complete record of pension being paid to the employees through 550 branches of the local bank in different cities of Pakistan should also be compiled and the in-charges of the branches should be mandated to pay the pension after proper verification of the person concerned.

The Administrator Karachi directed departmental heads to collect revenue according to the budget targets so that the development works of the city can be completed. The target given to the Estate, MUCT, Katchi Abadies, Land, parks and other departments must be achieved before June 30.

Dr. Syed Saif said that the grant given to KMC by the Sindh government covers the salaries and other expenses and if KMC departments will make efforts to get revenue while improving their performance the situation will improve and along with solving the problems of the employees, the ongoing development works in the city will also be completed.

He said that KMC funds 14 major hospitals along with a medical college and Rs 30 million are paid monthly for the salaries of the employees of the Karachi Medical and Dental College while 60 million rupees are required for the payment of fire risk allowance to the staff of the fire brigade department.

Similarly, there are expenses of crores of rupees in terms of petrol, diesel and utility expenses and all these expenses cannot be met without meeting the revenue target.

He also directed the financial advisor to submit a report on a daily basis for the collection of revenue and inform in detail about the departments which are not meeting the revenue target.

