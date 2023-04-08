KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (April 07, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 40,049.65 High: 40,556.41 Low: 40,004.35 Net Change: 301.24 Volume (000): 47,689 Value (000): 2,507,263 Makt Cap (000) 1,480,210,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,562.08 NET CH (-) 19.34 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,889.39 NET CH (-) 36.31 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,181.12 NET CH (-) 18.80 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,096.30 NET CH (-) 73.51 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,913.66 NET CH (-) 64.80 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,130.61 NET CH (-) 35.12 ------------------------------------ As on: 07-April-2023 ====================================

