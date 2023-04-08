Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (April 07, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 40,049.65
High: 40,556.41
Low: 40,004.35
Net Change: 301.24
Volume (000): 47,689
Value (000): 2,507,263
Makt Cap (000) 1,480,210,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,562.08
NET CH (-) 19.34
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,889.39
NET CH (-) 36.31
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,181.12
NET CH (-) 18.80
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,096.30
NET CH (-) 73.51
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,913.66
NET CH (-) 64.80
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,130.61
NET CH (-) 35.12
------------------------------------
As on: 07-April-2023
====================================
