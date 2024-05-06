Export of goods to Afghanistan, CAR: KP exporters seek incentives in PKR

PESHAWAR: All Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Exporters Association during a meeting held at Landikotal city of Khyber District with its President Haji Jabir in the chair

has urged the government to announce incentives to export of goods to Afghanistan and Central Asian Republics (CARs) in Pak rupees along with establishing a legal channel to avoid complications and inquiries by law enforcing agencies in receiving payments.

Others who attended the meeting included Coordinator Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI), Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi, Director PAJCCI, Imtiaz Ahmad Ali, General Secretary KP Exporters, Ashfaq Shinwari, SVP Haji Nisar Shinwari, VP Mujeeb Shinwari, Secretary Legal Affairs, Amir Afridi and others.

The participants of the meeting also demanded to convert trade of 16 items from PKR to US dollars because the State Bank of Pakistan has a well established set up for payment of rebate in US dollars and not in Pak rupees.

They were of the view that exporters are exporting these 16 items to Afghanistan and Central Asia in Pak currency and they are not given any rebate over this.

Along with this they also expressed grave concern over legal complications in receiving export proceeds declared in PKR at the time of custom clearance.

In export through US dollar, the government pays a rebate and the same practice should be adopted in export through PKR, they reiterated.

In the shape of a rebate, the government should refund the general sales tax paid by exporters while purchasing goods for sending abroad, they suggested.

President KP Exporters Association, Haji Jabir claimed that during the last few years, the country has received remittance through export to Afghanistan to the tune of US dollars two billion, a significant contribution to the country’s foreign reserves by commercial exporters of only the KP region.

He said the business community will also meet high officials in the Ministry for Commerce and Industry for discussion over problems being faced in export of goods through PKR.

The banks are also creating hindrances by seeking different documents over clearance of payments on export to Central Asian Republics through Taftan border of Balochistan, a legally established custom port, Haji Jabir added.

He also stressed upon the State Bank of Pakistan to take notice and issue directives to commercial banks for facilitation of the business community dealing in export to Afghanistan and Central Asian Republics.

