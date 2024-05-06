Saudi business team arrives

ISLAMABAD: A high-level Saudi business delegation arrived in Pakistan on Sunday with the aim of signing agreements and MoUs for investment in different sectors of the Pakistani economy.

Federal ministers Musadik Malik and Jam Kamal Khan welcomed the delegation upon its arrival in Islamabad, an official statement said.

Heads of over 30 Saudi companies from agriculture, technology, retail, and corporate sectors are part of this delegation, the statement added.

The visit is expected to bolster foreign investment in Pakistan, and give new momentum to Pakistan-Saudi economic relations, as was envisioned during the recent visit of the Prime Minister to Saudi Arabia, said the statement.

