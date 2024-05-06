Blocking SIMs of non-filers: FBR decides to summon telcos’ operators

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has decided to call all telecom operators at the FBR Headquarters to block SIMs of 506,671 non-filers by May 15, 2024.

Sources told Business Recorder that Pakistan Telecommunication Authority’s (PTA) refusal has no relevance as it is a regulatory authority and the SIMS would be blocked by the cellular companies. The FBR Member Inland Revenue (Operations) will call a meeting of all telecom operators (telcos) and direct them to block SIMS as per given deadline.

They say that PTA cannot block or open SIM cards of mobile phones, but the job would be done by the telecom operators. Therefore, the PTA’s refusal would not affect the FBR’s enforcement drive of blocking of SIMs of 506,671 non-filers. The PTA’s stance would not delay the FBR’s exercise of broadening the tax base.

Not on ATL: Phone SIMs of over 1.4m non-filers likely to be blocked

Recently, the FBR has issued an Income Tax General Order No 01 of 2024, on Tuesday, to enforce THE filing of returns by the persons who are not appearing on the active taxpayers list but are liable to file the Income tax return for tax year 2023 under the provisions of the Income Tax Ordinance 2001.

The non-filers of income tax returns can verify their names from the list of 50,6671 individuals specified in the Income Tax General Order No 01 of 2024 available on the FBR’s website.

The mobile SIMs in respect of the mentioned individuals will remain blocked until restored by the FBR or the Commissioner Inland Revenue having jurisdiction of the person.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and all telecom operators are required to ensure the compliance of this ITGO with immediate effect.

The compliance report in this regard is to be furnished to the FBR on May 15, 2024, positively, the FBR added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024