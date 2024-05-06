AIRLINK 72.59 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (4.9%)
Pakistan, China vow to complete CPEC projects

NNI Published 06 May, 2024 05:30am

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China Zheng Jianbang on Sunday expressed their determination to complete all China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects and further upgrade this cooperation to achieve shared objectives.

During a meeting on the sidelines of the 15th OIC Islamic Summit Conference in Banjul, The Gambia, the deputy prime minister and foreign minister reiterated Pakistan’s firm support to China’s core issues and underscored the importance of enhanced mutually productive ties through close economic collaboration and cooperation.

Vice Chairman Zheng Jianbang reaffirmed China’s support Pakistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and development, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

IPP payments, Gwadar power plant: MoFA asks PD to address Chinese concerns

“The two sides reaffirmed the All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership between Pakistan and China and exchanged views on deepening exchanges between the Parliament of Pakistan and the National People’s Congress of China,” it was added.

Dar and Zheng also discussed China’s growing relationship with the OIC and underlined the importance of dialogue and understanding for mutual peace and prosperity.

