Dar briefed on projects pertaining to CAA, PIA and railways

Press Release Published 07 Apr, 2023 06:06am
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting on matters of the Pakistan Railways and aviation division on Thursday, said a press release.

Federal Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Pasha, Secretary Railway, Secretary Aviation, Secretary Finance, Chairman FBR, and senior officers from Finance, Aviation, and Railways Divisions attended the meeting.

During the meeting, Federal Minister for Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique briefed Ishaq Dar on the performance and ongoing projects pertaining to Civil Aviation Authority, PIA and Pakistan Railways.

The meeting discussed various matters of Civil Aviation and Railways sectors related to finances, taxation, outstanding payments, and cash flows.

The meeting also deliberated upon possible solutions and measures that can be taken for the resolution of the issues in order to ensure the provision of better services to air and rail passengers.

The meeting also discussed the restructuring of PIACL in order to enhance its performance and make it compatible with international standards.

Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar appreciated the measures and efforts being taken for improvement in both sectors and promised to support the timely execution of the projects of Civil Aviation, PIA, and Pakistan Railways in every possible way.

