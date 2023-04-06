AVN 65.41 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.87%)
‘Scheduled maintenance’: PARCO shuts down refinery for 5 days

  • Shutdown not expected to disrupt supply of petrol and diesel in Pakistan, it says
BR Web Desk Published April 6, 2023 Updated April 6, 2023 05:08pm
Pak-Arab Refinery (PARCO) has shut down its refinery for five days as part of scheduled maintenance work. The development, however, is not expected to disrupt supply of petrol and diesel in Pakistan.

In a statement, the company said that it “temporarily shut down its refinery operations for five days as part of its scheduled maintenance work.”

“On Wednesday night (April 5, 2023), Pak-Arab Refinery Ltd. temporarily shut down its refinery operations for five days as part of its scheduled maintenance work.

“The refinery will resume its operations by April 11, 2023. The scheduled maintenance will not affect the supply of both Diesel and Gasoline (petrol),” it said.

Pakistan Refinery commences operations after 20-day shutdown

Earlier, Pakistan Refinery Limited (PRL) shut down its operations from December 10 for approximately 20 days.

“This is to inform you that PRL is carrying out its regeneration shutdown starting from 10th December 2022 … Consequently, the refinery will be shut down during this period,” read the notice.

PRL commenced its refinery operations on December 31, 2022, the company stated in a notice in January.

