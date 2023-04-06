AVN 64.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.45%)
Illegal transformer workshops: Iesco chief seeks report about FIA raid

Published 06 Apr, 2023
ISLAMABAD: Chief Executive Iesco Dr Muhammad Amjad Khan has said that if Iesco is the best power distribution company in the country in terms of performance, then credit is definitely due to the our trustworthy, hardworking officers and staff.

If some black sheep are maligning the name of this organisation and its employees to achieve their negative goals, then they will be penalised.

The CEO Iesco has directed Chief Engineer Operations Muhammad Aslam Khan to submit a detailed report regarding FIA raid on repair of illegal and substandard transformers workshops and if any Iesco officers and staff are involved, strict departmental action should be taken against them.

Chief Engineer Operation Muhammad Aslam Khan said that an inquiry committee headed by Director (S&I) Iesco has also been formed for submission of their report regarding FIA raid on illegal transformers workshops and substandard repairs of transformers based in Taxila and Islamabad and if any Iesco officer or staff is found to be involved, they will not be pardoned under any circumstances.

He further said that during the ongoing operations to eliminate corruption in Iesco, departmental actions have been taken against officers and staff involved in mala fide activities.

