Supreme Court's recent decisions made mockery of Constitution: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Wednesday that the recent decisions of the Supreme Court made a mockery of the Constitution, Aaj News reported.

Addressing a meeting of the coalition partners, the prime minister said that the fate of the nation was being decided with strange decisions.

The premier was referring to a recent verdict of the three-judge bench of the Supreme Court that declared the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) decision to postpone Punjab elections till October 8 unconstitutional and announced to hold polling on May 14.

Following the development, the ECP on Wednesday, announced that polling in Punjab will be held as per the schedule given by the Supreme Court.

"Such a terrible scene has never met eyes. I want to say that such kind of treatment with the Constitution and law had never been witnessed before," the premier said.

The prime minister elaborated that last week, they held a detailed meeting, followed by two cabinet meetings and parliamentary meetings over the evolving situation.

He questioned how a decision of another bench was ignored while members of the three-judge bench who had earlier recused themselves and again joined it.

"A circular was issued over Justice Isa’s directive, followed by the formation of a six-member bench that took up the issue and decided it," he added.

The prime minister said the members of the National Assembly had debated the issue in the ongoing session and a resolution had already been passed while tomorrow, another resolution would be tabled in the house.

PM Shehbaz said that the coalition parties meeting was convened to mull over the situation and evolve a solid response.

"In this regard, the law minister will table another resolution before the parliament on Thursday," he added.