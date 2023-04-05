AVN 64.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.19%)
BAFL 28.96 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.58%)
BOP 3.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
DFML 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.45%)
DGKC 43.05 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
EPCL 47.93 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2.04%)
FCCL 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
FFL 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.89%)
FLYNG 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
GGL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.86%)
HUBC 67.56 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.46%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.78%)
KAPCO 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
KEL 2.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.92%)
LOTCHEM 23.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-6.99%)
MLCF 25.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
NETSOL 74.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.12%)
OGDC 81.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.99%)
PAEL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.79%)
PPL 63.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.25%)
PRL 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (9.57%)
SNGP 39.12 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.61%)
TELE 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
TRG 106.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
UNITY 12.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.77%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,034 Increased By 6.4 (0.16%)
BR30 14,335 Increased By 80.7 (0.57%)
KSE100 39,717 Increased By 29.9 (0.08%)
KSE30 14,762 Increased By 10.6 (0.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

After top court ruling, ECP issues new schedule for Punjab elections

  • Electoral watchdog says polls in Punjab to be held on May 14 as per the court's-directives
BR Web Desk Published April 5, 2023 Updated April 5, 2023 05:07pm
Follow us

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday announced a fresh schedule for the Punjab elections which will be held on May 14, Aaj News reported.

In its notification today, ECP said that as per the top court's directions, polls in Punjab will be held on May 14.

"The last date for filing an appeal against the Returning Officer's decision is April 10," the notification said.

The decision was made by ECP in an emergency meeting held today for consultations on the SC verdict.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja chaired the session.

The development comes a day after the SC ruled that the ECP's decision to postpone polls in Punjab till October 8 was "unconstitutional."

In its verdict on Tuesday, a three-judge bench declared the ECP’s order unconstitutional and ordered elections in Punjab to be held on May 14.

The apex court directed the caretaker government in Punjab to assist the ECP with elections and said the federal government has been asked to help with this, ordering authorities to release Rs21 billion to the ECP by April 10.

Meanwhile, the federal cabinet has rejected the SC’s verdict, and declared the decision was not “actionable.”

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief organiser Maryam Nawaz took exception to Chief Justice of Pakistan’s (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial's statement during the Punjab polls hearing, saying that the “CJP did not get emotional when she was thrown in jail”.

Speaking about the SC’s verdict, Maryam said the CJP’s fellow judges are not accepting his decisions, yet he is urging the nation to accept them.

“How can the CJP expect us to accept a decision that even his brother judges are not accepting? He excluded the judges who had raised legal reservations and instead brought those judges who favoured him,” she said.

Maryam Nawaz Imran Khan ECP Supreme Court of Pakistan Sikandar Sultan Raja Justice Umar Ata Bandial Pakistan Awami Tehreek

Comments

1000 characters

After top court ruling, ECP issues new schedule for Punjab elections

Imran Khan announces 'Youm-i-Tashakur' following SC's verdict on Punjab elections

KSE-100 Index ends session on a flat note

Pakistan condemns British Home Secretary's 'discriminatory, xenophobic' remarks

Ahead of Xi meet, Macron warns about risks of cutting off China

Maryam Nawaz criticises CJP’s remarks during SC hearing

'Donor fatigue': deadly chaos as Pakistanis scramble for scarce donations

Pak Suzuki jacks up its car prices for a fourth time in 2023

Apple to open first company-owned retail store in India

Israeli police attack worshippers in Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque

Read more stories