Supreme Court orders Punjab elections to be held on May 14

The Supreme Court (SC) said on Tuesday that the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision to postpone polls in Punjab till October 8 is unconstitutional.

The SC bench maintained that 13 days were wasted because of the ECP’s unlawful decision.

The court ruled that the Constitution and law do not allow the ECP to postpone the elections, adding that the elections in Punjab will be held on May 14 instead of April 30.

The apex court further directed the caretaker government in Punjab to assist the ECP. The bench also said that federal government has been asked to assist the election commission, and ordered authorities to release Rs21 billion to the ECP by April 10.

It also asked the commission to inform the court if the government refused to do so.

As per the court, candidates will be able to submit nomination papers from April 10. The ECP will publish the list of candidates on April 19, and electoral symbols will be issued by April 20.

The ECP had earlier set the date for elections in Punjab on April 30, but later it was postponed to October 8 — in Punjab and KPP as well.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) filed a plea in the top court against this decision.

A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, announced its reserved verdict today.

The initial bench comprised Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Aminuddin Khan, and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail. However, Justice Aminuddin and Justice Mandokhail had recused themselves from hearing the case.

Ahead of the hearing, heavy security was deployed with a large contingent of police guarding the main entrance of the top court.

Moreover, the secretary of defence submitted a report regarding the security situation in the country to the judges in their chamber.

Following the verdict, PTI's Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that today was an important day for the country's politics. He said the people of Pakistan should be proud that there are those who did not come under pressure and were not affected by threats.

"I would like to congratulate Pakistan's lawyer fraternity who stood by the chief justice," he said.

The PTI leader said he is requesting Punjab's civil service and police to ensure fair elections and be neutral.

Govt says it would not accept SC’s ‘hasty decision’

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar said on Monday that the government would not accept if the SC announces its decision on a sensitive and important issue “in haste”.

Speaking in the National Assembly, he said that “we will not accept if a decision is made in haste on such a sensitive and important issue”.

“We have tried our best to maintain the institution’s sanctity. It is the same institution which gave nine years, instead of three months, to a dictator,” he added.

He said that the Attorney General for Pakistan, Mansoor Awan, asked for the formation of a six-member bench with judges who were not present on the bench before, adding “now we hear the news that the verdict has been reserved.”

Sharing his views on the matter during the parliament’s session, he said that a long consultation was held among the ruling coalition on the Supreme Court hearing.

Moreover, PTI's Asad Umar while speaking to the media, said that the government had raised objections and wanted a full bench, adding that the members of the bench were the same on whose verdict the coalition government had ousted Imran and come into governance.

He said the government knows that the public stands with Imran and that is why it is not ready for dialogue.

Timeline of hearing

The hearing on PTI’s plea began on March 27 when Justice Munib Akhtar issued a notice to the ECP for going against Supreme Court orders of holding elections in April and postponing them to October.

On its second hearing, Justice Bandial said that ECP’s decision to postpone Punjab assembly elections was “taken in haste”.

The chief justice said that this was the first time the Supreme Court is examining the possibility of postponing elections and questioned whether the constitution allows this. He also proposed a pay cut for himself and other judges to enable authorities to fund elections across the country.

On Thursday, Justice Aminuddin Khan recused himself from hearing the case, followed by Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail a day later.

During the hearing on Monday, the bench reserved the judgment, with the CJP saying the political side still "has time to negotiate, and to settle rather to create yet another issue".

“We are not rigid," he said.

The CJP noted that the situation is not only tense inside the courtroom, but outside of the court, as well. He said that the parliament could have lowered the temperature.

He said unfortunately there is no political dialogue; therefore, the case was brought to the Supreme Court. The burden is on the federal government to show that the obstacles would be attended to in the shortest possible time.