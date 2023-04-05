AVN 64.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
PBS extends digital census 2023 deadline

INP Published 05 Apr, 2023 06:16am
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Tuesday extended the closing date of 7th Population and Housing Digital Census 2023 for completing the remaining work to ensure 100 percent coverage by 10th April, 2023.

According to a statement, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) received a proposal from Provincial Census Commissioners (PCCs), requesting more time to complete the ‘leftover census work’.

“Keeping in view the proposal of the PCCs, Chief Census Commissioner has extended the date to complete the remaining work to ensure 100% coverage by 10th April, 2023,” the statement noted.

The statement pointed out that the bureau ‘successfully collected data of 95 percent listed households within the stipulated timeframe through tablets across the country’.

“Only 5 percent census field work left either in big-blocks, where work started with some delay due to logistic arrangements or was withheld for a couple of days due to some technical glitches,” it added. In case enumerators have not visited, the PBS said, all citizens of Pakistan are being requested to inform the bureau using the toll free number is 0800-57574 which will be functional 24/7.

“The citizen can also send their complete address through SMS on 9727 for lodging complaints of non-coverage. They can also visit or contact PBS Reginal Offices or the 495 Census Support Center established at the tehsil level for registering their complaints regarding non-coverage,” it added.

