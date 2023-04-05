Partly Facetious: The crippling impasse

“Good decision, you reckon?” “If you are referring to the ongoing politico-legal impasse…” “Nope.” “If you are referring to the economic impasse then I am very glad that the individual referred to as the Master of Trust Deficit (MTD) has been selected to go on taxpayers’ expense to the US to attend the IMF/World Bank spring meeting.”

“Oh is that what MTD stands for? I thought it was Medium Term Development programme…”

“He will reportedly give an alternate…”

“I don’t reckon it will be accepted. Besides why doesn’t he present the alternate during a cheap video conference?”

“What if he pays for the ticket and hotel himself?”

“If wishes were horses….I would like to make an observation.”

“Go ahead, not that anyone is listening but go ahead.”

“Dar being allowed to proceed with his economically flawed policies and I am no longer sure they even conform to his discipline - accountancy - and Nawaz Sharif’s stance on the three-member bench that could disqualify the sitting prime minister are a series of decisions that will ensure that Younger Brother goes into political oblivion naturally, instead of being pushed to make way for the Notification Lady.”

“Well let’s wait and see - I reckon our leaders need to learn a thing or two from Donald Trump.”

“Hey we had the First Daughter concept before the Trump family began living in the White House.”

“True but our leaders try to avoid being indicted while Trump is all set to be indicted. No delays, no foot dragging.”

“You reckon for publicity?”

“For his image, survey after survey shows that the country is kinda divided between his hush money payment to Stormy Daniels being politically motivated…”

“But Democrats don’t agree right?”

“Right however publicity is not all that Trump has gained from the indictment - within three days he made 7 million dollars…”

“Was it foreign funding or…”

“Don’t go there.”

“The Khan has accumulated a lot more for Shaukat Khanum and reportedly with some strategic cheques the party coffers…”

“Hush don’t go there either. Anyway Trump also got 16000 free campaign volunteers…”

“Hey our political parties have campaign workers that are in millions of people….”

“That’s true so I guess the only lesson learned from Trump is…is…”

“Hush, payments are the way to go?”

“Hmmmm, we have a more permanent solution here referred to as the Disappeared.”

