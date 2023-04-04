SC election ruling: Nawaz says reference should be filed against three-member bench in Supreme Judicial Council

Pakistan Mus­lim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday hit out at the three-judge bench, comprising Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar for their election ruling, saying a "reference should be filed against them in the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC)" for a partisan judgment to facilitate one person, Aaj News reported.

Talking to reports in London after the Supreme Court (SC) declared the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision to postpone polls in Punjab till October 8 unconstitutional, Nawaz said the decision was the result of a "one-man show."

"Supreme Court judges have said that this is a one-man show," Nawaz said referring to Chief Justice's role in the case.

He termed the dissenting judges' notes against the three-member bench hearing the election case a Jihad. "Their efforts to uphold the constitution are nothing less than Jihad," he said.

PML-N chief asked if everything can be destroyed to facilitate one person - a reference for PTI chief Imran Khan who Nawaz said was being supported by the SC bench that ruled today.

"This is not a punishment for Nawaz Sharif, but for the people of Pakistan who are suffering and will suffer more due to the supreme court's decision," he warned.

Nawaz said that his party will not accept the decision of three judges which was also rejected by other judges of the court.

"I have suffered imprisonment but the real punishment is being given to you through these decisions," he said while addressing the Pakistani nation.

When asked if the PML-N was ready to sacrifice everything now that the party has decided to reject the court's decision, Nawaz said: "I will tell my party not to accept this partisan decision come what may."

Earlier, the federal cabinet on rejected the Supreme Court’s verdict that termed the ECP's decision to postpone polls in Punjab till October 8 as unconstitutional and ordered elections on May 14.

The cabinet met under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and declared the decision was not “actionable.”

The cabinet has also decided to use the parliament’s floor to raise its voice against the verdict.

Responding to the cabinet’s decision, PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz said the federal cabinet’s decision to reject the supreme court’s ruling is “not enough.”

“Those who are trying to impose ‘ladla’ in defiance of the constitution and law should be held accountable,” she said.