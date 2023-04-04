AVN 64.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.19%)
BAFL 28.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
BOP 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.98%)
CNERGY 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.44%)
DFML 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
DGKC 42.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
EPCL 47.01 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.53%)
FCCL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.18%)
FFL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.11%)
FLYNG 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
GGL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.76%)
HUBC 67.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.74%)
HUMNL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KAPCO 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
KEL 2.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 25.63 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.3%)
MLCF 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.13%)
NETSOL 73.83 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.14%)
OGDC 83.45 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.85%)
PAEL 10.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.74%)
PPL 64.38 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (2.42%)
PRL 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.91%)
SILK 0.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.41%)
SNGP 38.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.67%)
TELE 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (7.92%)
TPLP 14.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
TRG 106.86 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (0.91%)
UNITY 13.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.32%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,044 Decreased By -11.7 (-0.29%)
BR30 14,373 Increased By 5.9 (0.04%)
KSE100 39,890 Decreased By -110.9 (-0.28%)
KSE30 14,821 Decreased By -31.6 (-0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Metropolitan corporation to build new council hall

Recorder Report Published 04 Apr, 2023 03:24am
Follow us

KARACHI: The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation has decided to construct a new council hall near Nipa Chowrangi, the foundation stone of which will be laid on 27th of Ramazan.

In this regard, a committee has been formed under the chairmanship of the Municipal Commissioner KMC so that the council hall can be built to meet the needs of the next hundred years. This was decided at a meeting chaired by Administrator Karachi Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rahman on Monday.

Municipal Commissioner Shujaat Hussain, Director General Technical Services Syed Azhar Ali Shah, Director General Parks Junaidullah Khan, Senior Director Media Management Ali Hasan Sajid, Director City Warden Raja Rustom, Senior Director State Sumeira Asif, Senior Director Imran Siddiqui, Director Council Abdul Rab, Team leader USAR Humayun and other officers attended the meeting.

Administrator said that the existing council hall lacks space for the newly elected members as this hall was constructed 92 years ago in 1932, the seats of which were increased from time to time.

All former mayors, deputy mayors, administrators, municipal commissioners, DCOs and directors of the council will be invited to the foundation lying of the new council hall.

He said that he will request the Sindh government to provide special funds for the construction of this council hall so that its construction can be completed as soon as possible.

The meeting was told that when the municipality was given the status of a municipal corporation in 1933, the number of seats was 57 and there was enough capacity in the hall. In 1953, the municipal seats were increased to 100.

Under the changed local government system in 1979, the number of local government seats in Karachi increased to 166, for which there was adequate capacity in the hall. When the two-tier system came into effect, the Metropolitan Corporation Hall had 77 seats.

In 2001, the new municipal district system came into force, the number of council members increased to 255, for which there was not enough room in the hall, so in December 2004, the city council hall was renovated and the number of seats was increased.

Administrator said that the number of council members to be formed in the future will be 364 while the capacity of seats in the council hall located in the main office of KMC is 310.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Sindh Government kmc Ramazan Dr Syed Saif ur Rahman

Comments

1000 characters

Metropolitan corporation to build new council hall

SC to announce election delay verdict today

Power Division asked to revisit draft pact with KE on TDS

MoF lists factors causing fiscal deficit crisis

Dar to attend spring meetings of IMF, WB

Jul-Mar trade deficit shrinks 35.51pc to $22.9bn YoY

MPC meeting today: further hike expected

Trade-related data gathered through PSW declared confidential

Imposition of two QTAs: Nepra approves recovery of Rs20bn from KE consumers

Kirthar exploration licence: ECC approves grant of second two-year renewal

WB urges GHQ to allow power cable route through POF

Read more stories