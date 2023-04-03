AVN 64.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.19%)
BAFL 28.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
BOP 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.98%)
CNERGY 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.44%)
DFML 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
DGKC 42.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
EPCL 47.01 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.53%)
FCCL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.18%)
FFL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.11%)
FLYNG 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
GGL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.76%)
HUBC 67.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.74%)
HUMNL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KAPCO 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
KEL 2.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 25.63 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.3%)
MLCF 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.13%)
NETSOL 73.83 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.14%)
OGDC 83.45 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.85%)
PAEL 10.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.74%)
PPL 64.38 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (2.42%)
PRL 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.91%)
SILK 0.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.41%)
SNGP 38.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.67%)
TELE 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (7.92%)
TPLP 14.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
TRG 106.86 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (0.91%)
UNITY 13.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.32%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,044 Decreased By -11.7 (-0.29%)
BR30 14,373 Increased By 5.9 (0.04%)
KSE100 39,890 Decreased By -110.9 (-0.28%)
KSE30 14,821 Decreased By -31.6 (-0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Chinese spy balloon gathered intelligence on US military sites

Reuters Published 03 Apr, 2023 04:59pm
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

A Chinese balloon that flew across the United States was able to gather intelligence from several U.S. military sites and transmit it back to Beijing in real time, despite the Biden administration’s efforts to prevent it from doing so, NBC News reported on Monday.

The high-altitude balloon, controlled by Beijing, was able to make multiple passes over some of the sites before it was shot down on Feb. 4, at times flying in a figure-eight formation, NBC said, citing two current senior U.S. officials and one former senior administration official.

The three officials said it could transmit the information it collected back to Beijing in real time, NBC reported.

“The intelligence China collected was mostly from electronic signals, which can be picked up from weapons systems or include communications from base personnel, rather than images,” NBC cited the officials as saying.

Chinese balloon’s equipment ‘clearly’ for spying: US official

U.S. officials were not immediately available for comment. The Chinese Foreign Ministry in Beijing and the Chinese Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

At the time, U.S. officials played down the balloon’s impact on national security.

The balloon, which Beijing denies was a government spy vessel, spent a week flying over the United States and Canada early in February before the U.S. military shot it down off the Atlantic Coast on President Joe Biden’s orders.

The Chinese balloon incident prompted U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to postpone a planned visit to Beijing and further strained relations between Washington and Beijing.

US failed to detect past Chinese spy balloons over United States: US general

The episode caused an uproar in Washington and led the U.S. military to search the skies for other objects that were not being captured on radar.

The United States said on Feb. 17 it had successfully concluded recovery efforts off South Carolina to collect sensors and other debris from the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon and that investigators would analyze its “guts.”

China Chinese spy balloon spy balloon

Comments

1000 characters

Chinese spy balloon gathered intelligence on US military sites

Rupee under pressure against US dollar, settles at 285.04

Sales of petroleum products plunge 39% year-on-year in March

Pak Suzuki announces further plant shutdowns

Oil surges as OPEC+ surprise output cuts shake markets

Gas reserves discovered in Dadu, Sindh

Jawaid Iqbal appointed UBL President, CEO

KSE-100 closes below 40,000-point mark over policy rate speculation

India’s Gandhi appeals against defamation conviction, hearing on April 13

Israeli forces kill two Palestinians in West Bank gunfight, medics says

Million dollar pay packets for women after new Australia deal

Read more stories