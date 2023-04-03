AVN 64.25 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.33%)
BAFL 28.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.48%)
CNERGY 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.44%)
DFML 11.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 42.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
EPCL 47.09 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.71%)
FCCL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.76%)
FFL 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.93%)
FLYNG 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
GGL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
HUBC 67.88 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.01%)
HUMNL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KAPCO 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
KEL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.97%)
LOTCHEM 25.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.99%)
MLCF 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.51%)
NETSOL 73.99 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.36%)
OGDC 83.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.91%)
PAEL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.28%)
PIBTL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.74%)
PPL 64.50 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (2.61%)
PRL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.07%)
SILK 0.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.27%)
SNGP 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.51%)
TELE 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (6.04%)
TPLP 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 106.80 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.85%)
UNITY 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.87%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,044 Decreased By -11.7 (-0.29%)
BR30 14,373 Increased By 5.9 (0.04%)
KSE100 39,887 Decreased By -113.9 (-0.28%)
KSE30 14,823 Decreased By -29.7 (-0.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Asia’s factory activity weakens as global demand falters

Reuters Published 03 Apr, 2023 10:47am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

TOKYO: Asia’s factory activity weakened in March as soft overseas demand hurt output, surveys showed on Monday, suggesting that a deteriorating global outlook will remain a drag on the region’s recovery and keep policymakers on their toes.

Export-reliant Japan and South Korea both saw manufacturing activity contract in March while growth in China stalled, highlighting the challenge facing Asia as authorities try to keep inflation in check and fend off headwinds from slackening global economic momentum.

“With global growth set to remain weak in the coming quarters, we expect manufacturing output in Asia to remain under pressure,” said Shivaan Tandon, emerging Asia economist at Capital Economics.

China’s Caixin/S&P Global manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) stood at 50.0 in March, much lower than market forecasts of 51.7 and below February’s 51.6.

The reading, which echoed slower growth in an official PMI released on Friday, put the index at the 50-point line that separates growth from contraction.

“The foundation for economic recovery is not yet solid. Looking forward, economic growth will still rely on a boost in domestic demand, especially an improvement in household consumption,” Wang Zhe, senior economist at Caixin Insight Group, said on China’s PMI.

South Korea’s PMI fell to 47.6 in March from 48.5 in February, contracting at the fastest pace in six months as export orders took a hit from weak global demand.

Japan’s final au Jibun Bank PMI stood at 49.2 in March, up from February’s 47.7 but remaining below the 50-threshold, as new orders contracted for a ninth consecutive month.

A separate central bank survey released on Monday showed Japanese big manufacturers’ sentiment soured in January-March to its worst level in more than two years, as weak external demand added to the struggle for firms already grappling with rising raw material costs.

Vietnam and Malaysia saw factory activity shrink in March, while that of the Philippines expanded at a slower pace than in February, surveys showed.

China manufacturing slows in March, services growth hits 12 year high

While supply disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have mostly run their course, weak chip demand and fresh signs of slowdown in global growth have emerged as risks to many Asian economies.

The collapse last month of two US banks and the take-over of Credit Suisse have added to uncertainty over the global outlook by causing market turbulence and shedding light on potential vulnerabilities in the world financial system.

While indications are that the US Federal Reserve will pause its tightening cycle soon, the outlook remains clouded by the banking-sector troubles, still-high inflation and slowing global growth.

The external pressures and uncertainty leave some of the major export-driven economies in Asia vulnerable at a time when businesses are looking to bounce back after a years-long COVID-induced downturn.

“Given much of the drag from higher interest rates is yet to feed through to advanced economies, we expect global growth and demand for Asia’s exports to remain weak in the coming quarters,” Capital Economics’ Tandon said.

China Covid 19 pandemic Asia's factory activity

Comments

1000 characters

Asia’s factory activity weakens as global demand falters

Only 1 company interested in beleaguered PSM

Intra-day update: rupee under pressure against US dollar

Pak Suzuki announces automobile, motorcycle plant shutdown

OPEC+ surprise output cuts lift oil prices by $5/bbl

Gas reserves discovered in Dadu, Sindh

Jawaid Iqbal appointed UBL President, CEO

600MW solar project in jeopardy

Israeli forces kill two Palestinians in West Bank gunfight, medics says

Russian oil shipment to reach next month: Musadik

Govt rejects rumours of trade with Israel

Read more stories