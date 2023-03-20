AVN 65.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.63%)
BAFL 29.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
BOP 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
CNERGY 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
DFML 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
DGKC 46.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 47.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.26%)
FCCL 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.87%)
FFL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.62%)
FLYNG 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.33%)
GGL 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.13%)
HUBC 69.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.9%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.33%)
MLCF 26.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.26%)
NETSOL 78.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.97%)
OGDC 89.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.46%)
PAEL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.32%)
PIBTL 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 69.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.79%)
PRL 13.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.2%)
SNGP 42.45 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.7%)
TELE 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.97%)
TPLP 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.77%)
TRG 112.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.8%)
UNITY 13.58 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.51%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
BR100 4,185 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.72%)
BR30 15,107 Decreased By -48 (-0.32%)
KSE100 41,330 Decreased By -364.1 (-0.87%)
KSE30 15,352 Decreased By -166.2 (-1.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China stocks rebound

Reuters Published 20 Mar, 2023 06:12am
Follow us

SHANGHAI: China stocks jumped on Friday, tracking gains in global markets after US banks moved to rescue embattled First Republic Bank, while investors also cheered signs of an economic recovery in China.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index closed up 0.5%, while the Shanghai Composite Index jumped 0.7%.

Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index advanced 1.6%, while the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index surged 2.1%.

For the week, CSI 300 Index slid 0.2% and Hang Seng Index rose 1.0%.

Asian markets extended a risk rally on Wall Street to end a tumultuous week that saw a brewing banking crisis send bond yields plunging.

Large US banks on Thursday injected $30 billion in deposits into First Republic Bank, swooping in to rescue the lender.

Foreign investors snapped up Chinese shares on Friday, with the overseas net buying via the Stock Connect surpassing 7 billion yuan ($1 billion) and logging the biggest daily inflow since early February. This week’s overseas net buying totalled nearly 15 billion yuan ($2.2 billion).

China’s CSI 300 Real Estate Index climbed 0.9% amid signs the country’s property market is stabilising.

“Post last week’s less-encouraging NPC targets, investor sentiment has started to recover as macro data for January and February came in sanguine and confirmed that China’s strong growth rebound is on track,” Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note, adding that China’s recovery is on track and intact.

Hong Kong-listed shares of search engine giant Baidu surged 13.7%, recouping losses suffered a day earlier after the launch of its artificial intelligence-powered Ernie bot.

China stocks Shanghai Composite Index CSI300 Index

Comments

1000 characters

China stocks rebound

Tariff agreed with Iran on additional 100MW power to Gwadar

Imported coal: PPIB re-approves Gwadar power project

Judicial Complex violence: IK, others booked for ‘attacking’ cops

IK says will hold ‘power show’ at Minar-i-Pakistan on 22nd

Low income people to be provided Rs50/litre subsidy: PM

Wealthy persons: FBR reluctant to give info about tax payments

Exporters detect ‘flaws’ in FBR’s new refund procedure

Slow pace of $304m PRIDE programme perturbs World Bank

Govt releases Rs10bn more for digital census

India arrests 112 in manhunt for Sikh separatist

Read more stories