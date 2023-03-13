AVN 66.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.81%)
BAFL 30.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
BOP 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.17%)
DFML 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.32%)
DGKC 43.79 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.6%)
EPCL 47.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
FCCL 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.99%)
FFL 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.79%)
FLYNG 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.6%)
GGL 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.76%)
HUBC 70.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
KAPCO 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
KEL 2.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
MLCF 25.82 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.47%)
NETSOL 79.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.41%)
OGDC 93.20 Increased By ▲ 6.22 (7.15%)
PAEL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PPL 72.91 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (5.79%)
PRL 13.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.36%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.03%)
SNGP 42.95 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.53%)
TELE 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.36%)
TPLP 15.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.92%)
TRG 112.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.31%)
UNITY 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.13%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,193 Increased By 24.1 (0.58%)
BR30 15,011 Increased By 61.7 (0.41%)
KSE100 41,794 Increased By 208.3 (0.5%)
KSE30 15,552 Decreased By -111.1 (-0.71%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Toshakhana reference: Islamabad court issues non-bailable arrest warrant against Imran Khan

  • District and sessions courts issue warrants in cases relating to Toshakhana and remarks made against Judge Zeba Chaudhry
BR Web Desk Published March 13, 2023 Updated March 13, 2023 04:41pm
Follow us

A district and sessions court in Islamabad issued on Monday a non-bailable arrest warrant against PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan after he failed to appear in the Toshakhana case for hearing.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal issued the order and instructed police to present Imran in court by March 18.

During the hearing today, Imran’s counsel Khawaja Haris informed the court that his client was not able to appear due to security threats.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the judge reserved his verdict after Imran sought an exemption from appearing before the court in the Toshakhana case.

IHC suspends Imran Khan’s arrest warrant in Toshakhana case

Earlier in the day, a district and sessions court in Islamabad had also issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for Khan in a case related to using threatening language against additional sessions Judge, Islamabad, Zeba Chaudhry.

‘Another assassination attempt’: Asad Umar

Earlier, PTI’s Asad Umar had said that an attempt on Imran’s life failed in November 2022 and “we have confirmed news that his life is still in danger”.

“Another assassination plot is being devised and as per details, this attempt will be made during Imran’s visit to court.”

According to Umar, Imran was being dragged to the courts to ensure the success of next assassination attempt.

“When Imran went to attend previous hearings, the security arrangements collapsed hence we decided that skipping hearings is less dangerous for him than assassination.”

Background of Toshakhana case

Established in 1974, the Tosha­khana is a department under the administrative control of the Cabinet Division and stores precious gifts given to rulers, parliamentarians, bureaucrats, and officials by heads of other governments and states and foreign dignitaries.

According to Toshakhana rules, gifts/presents and other such materials received by persons to whom these rules apply shall be reported to the Cabinet Division.

Lawmakers from the ruling coalition had filed a reference last year against Imran alleging that he had not shared details of the gifts he retained from the Toshakhana and proceeds from their reported sales.

In October last year, a five-member ECP bench had disqualified the former PM in the case.

Toshakhana records made public

On Sunday, the federal government made public the record of Toshakhana from 2002 to 2023 with the details of foreign gifts received by various former presidents, prime ministers, ministers and other important personalities over the past 21 years.

According to the document, former Prime Minister Imran Khan received a diamond gold watch worth Rs 8.5 crore from Toshakhana, got a pair of cufflinks worth Rs 5.670 million, a pen worth Rs 1.5 million and a ring worth Rs 8.750 million.

He also received a box of Oud wood and two perfumes worth Rs 0.5 million without making any payment. It further stated that Imran Khan kept a valuable watch worth Rs1.5 million for which he paid Rs294000.

Here is the Toshakhana gifts’ record since 2002

The document revealed that Imran Khan paid a total of Rs20017700 for all the four items.

He also recieved another watch worth Rs3.8 million by paying Rs705400.

In 2008, according to the document, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif bought a Mercedes Banner car from Toshakhana. In 2008, the price of the Mercedes car was Rs4.255 million of which he paid Rs6,36000.

Imran Khan Toshakhana

Comments

1000 characters
MKA Mar 13, 2023 04:08pm
With courts bent on providing relief to IK it is imperative that courts pass an order that IK cannot contest elections as long the legal cases against IK are pending in the courts. I as a taxpayer will be happy with this decision. Pakistan Zindabad.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Toshakhana reference: Islamabad court issues non-bailable arrest warrant against Imran Khan

Siemens Pakistan says it intends to sell energy portfolio

HSBC buys failed US bank SVB’s UK arm for £1

Govt looks to achieve zero 'Unaccounted for Gas' losses by end of tenure: Musadik Malik

Hascol board approves modified scheme of arrangement as it looks to deal with debts

Remarks on woman judge: Islamabad court issues non-bailable arrest warrant against Imran

Lahore High Court seeks Toshakhana records from 1947 onward

Fawad Chaudhry demands disclosure of Toshakhana gifts received by generals, judges

Can Pakistan’s electric buses reduce urban air pollution woes?

Pakistan rest Babar Azam, hand captaincy to Shadab Khan for Afghanistan T20 series

Read more stories