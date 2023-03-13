Here is the Toshakhana gifts' record since 2002

The federal government on Sunday made public the record of Toshakhana from the period between 2002 and 2023 with details of foreign gifts received by various former presidents, prime ministers, ministers and other important personalities over the past 21 years.

The 466-page Toshakhana record was uploaded on the Cabinet Division website. The record was released on the instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Here is the entire record made public:

However, some fields of 'assessed value' and 'retention cost' were labelled to be 'in process' from November 2022.

Established in 1974, the Tosha­khana is a department under the administrative control of the Cabinet Division and stores precious gifts given to rulers, parliamentarians, bureaucrats, and officials by heads of other governments and states and foreign dignitaries.

According to Toshakhana rules, gifts/presents and other such materials received by persons to whom these rules apply shall be reported to the Cabinet Division.

Prominent among those whose details have been made public include incumbent Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, President Dr Arif Alvi, former president Pervez Musharraf, former prime ministers Shaukat Aziz, Yousuf Raza Gilani, Raja Pervez Ashraf, Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan.

According to the record, the present government received 59 gifts in 2023. Last year, 224 gifts were received in the Toshakhana, while 116 were received in 2021.