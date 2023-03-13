2002 to 2023: Govt makes Toshakhana record public

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Sunday made public the record of Toshakhana from 2002 to 2023 with the details of foreign gifts received by various former presidents, prime ministers, ministers and other important personalities over the past 21 years.

The 466-page Toshakhana record was uploaded on the Cabinet Division website with the details of the foreign gifts received over the last 21 years. The record was released on the instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Here is the Toshakhana gifts’ record since 2002

The names of former presidents, former prime ministers, ministers and government officials are among the recipients of the foreign gifts in the Toshakhana record.

Prominent of those whose details have been made public include the incumbent Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, President Dr Arif Alvi, former President Pervez Musharraf, former Prime Ministers Shaukat Aziz, Yousuf Raza Gilani, Raja Pervez Ashraf, Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan.

According to the record, the present government received 59 gifts in 2023. Last year, 224 gifts were received in Toshakhana in 2022, 116 gifts in 2021, 175 gifts in 2018 and 91 gifts in 2014 while 177 gifts were received by government officials in 2015.

LHC seeks details of Toshakhana gifts received since 1947

According to the document, former Prime Minister Imran Khan received a diamond gold watch worth Rs 8.5 crore from Toshakhana, got a pair of cufflinks worth Rs 5.670 million, a pen worth Rs 1.5 million and a ring worth Rs 8.750 million.

According to the document, Imran Khan received a box of Oud wood and two perfumes worth Rs 0.5 million without making any payment. It further stated that Imran Khan kept a valuable watch worth Rs1.5 million for which he paid Rs294000.

The document revealed that Imran Khan paid a total of Rs20017700 for all the four items, besides Imran Khan got another watch worth Rs3.8 million by paying Rs705400.

In 2008, according to the document, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif bought a Mercedes Banner car from Toshakhana. In 2008, the price of the Mercedes car was Rs4.255 million of which he paid Rs6,36000.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif received dozens of things as gifts which he kept for free which included a cow model, a bowl, dagger, chocolates, honey, herbal tea, jam and a jar, etc. Shehbaz Sharif also bought a decoration piece for Rs5000. He got a ceramic bowl worth Rs20,000, a painting worth Rs12,000 for free. On July 15, 2009, Shehbaz Sharif as chief minister deposited all the gifts in Toshakhana.

According to the records, the value of the gifts given to General Pervez Musharraf (retd) in 2004 was revealed to be more than Rs65 lakh, the price of the watch got by General Pervez Musharraf in 2005 was said to be Rs 0.5 million. Musharraf, at different times, received dozens of valuable watches and jewellery boxes which he had kept after paying money according to the law.

Former Prime Minister Shaukat Aziz got a watch worth Rs850,000 which was auctioned for Rs355,000 rupees while he kept hundreds of gifts worth less than Rs10,000 without payment.

Apart from this, PML-N leader Amir Muqam received a watch in 2005, the price of which was stated to be Rs0.55 million.

Former Prime Minister Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali installed the Kaaba model in the Prime Minister’s House, while a jewellery box given to General Pervez Musharraf’s wife in 2003 was valued at Rs 2,634,387.

According to the records, in the year 2018, former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was gifted a Rolex watch worth Rs 25 million, while in April 2018, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s son Abdullah Abbasi received a watch worth Rs 55 lakh. Similarly, another son of Shahid Khaqan, Nader Abbasi, received a watch worth Rs1 crore and 70 lakh as a gift, which he kept with himself after depositing Rs 33 lakh 95 thousand rupees.

According to the records, in 2018, Prime Minister’s Secretary Fawad Hasan Fawad received a watch worth Rs 19 lakh. Also, in 2018, Prime Minister’s Military Secretary Brigadier Waseem received a watch worth two million rupees, which he kept with him after depositing three lakh 74 thousand rupees in Toshakhana.

In September 2018, former Prime Minister’s Chief Security Officer Rana Shoaib received a Rolex watch worth Rs 29 lakh as a gift, while on September 27, 2018, former Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi received gifts worth Rs 73 lakh, which he kept in the Toshakhana.

In December 2018, President Arif Alvi received a watch, a Holy Quran and other gifts worth Rs 1.75 million, out of which he kept the Holy Quran and deposited the other gifts in the Toshakhana. Similarly, in December 2018, First Lady Begum Samina Alvi also received a necklace worth Rs 8 lakh and a bracelet worth Rs 51 lakh, which she deposited in Toshakhana. In May 2006, former finance minister Umar Ayub donated a watch worth Rs 4.5 lakh to Toshakhana.

On December 2, 2008, former president Asif Zardari paid for a watch worth Rs 5 lakhs and kept it with him. On January 26, 2009, Asif Zardari received three cars as a gift. Asif Zardari got two cars worth Rs 5 crore 78 lakh and Rs 2 crore 73 lakh rupees, respectively. Asif Zardari kept the three vehicles with him by paying more than Rs 2 crore and 2 lakh.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023