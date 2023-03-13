AVN 66.88 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.33%)
Remarks on woman judge: Islamabad court issues non-bailable arrest warrant against Imran

  • Orders police to present former PM before the court by March 29
BR Web Desk Published March 13, 2023 Updated March 13, 2023 03:30pm
A district and sessions court in Islamabad issued on Monday a non-bailable arrest warrant for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in a case related to using threatening language against additional sessions Judge, Islamabad, Zeba Chaudhry,Aaj News reported.

Last year in August, a three-judge bench issued a show cause notice to Imran over his remarks against the judge. The federal capital police booked the former prime minister under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (punishment for acts of terrorism) regarding his comments.

During the hearing today, the PTI filed a plea requesting an exemption from personal appearance of Imran.

However, Senior Civil Judge Rana Mujahid Rahim issued a warning that non-bailable arrest warrants could be issued for the PTI chairman if he failed to appear before the court today.

When the former PM failed to appear, the court instructed the police to arrest Imran and present him before the court by March 29.

The judge said that the court will hear arguments on Imran’s petition seeking to be dismissed from the case in the next proceedings.

Earlier, the former PM had expressed his "deep regret" over remarks made against Judge Zeba, saying that he will not "shy away from expressing his remorse to her". The former PM said that he had no intentions of threatening a female judge.

Imran expressed his gratitude to the high court for providing him an opportunity to reflect upon the issue and its significance. He added that he had great regard for the lower judiciary and that he supported women’s rights in Pakistan.

MKA Mar 13, 2023 03:46pm
If the judges are so adamant to give relief to IK then simply pass the order that he cannot contest the elections till his cases are decided. I as a taxpayer will be happy with it.
