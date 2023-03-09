AVN 65.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
BAFL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
BOP 4.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.92%)
CNERGY 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.14%)
DFML 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.92%)
DGKC 41.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.62%)
EPCL 46.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.32%)
FCCL 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
FFL 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
FLYNG 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
GGL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
HUBC 74.05 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.07%)
HUMNL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KAPCO 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.2%)
KEL 2.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.44%)
MLCF 25.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.91%)
NETSOL 77.91 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.36%)
OGDC 86.29 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.52%)
PAEL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PIBTL 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.27%)
PPL 69.78 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.2%)
PRL 12.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (10.11%)
SNGP 40.63 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.35%)
TELE 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.2%)
TPLP 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
TRG 111.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.56%)
UNITY 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.01%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 4,127 Increased By 24.8 (0.6%)
BR30 14,706 Increased By 170.6 (1.17%)
KSE100 41,359 Increased By 24.2 (0.06%)
KSE30 15,590 Increased By 62.6 (0.4%)
Indian shares defy global weakness to extend winning streak

Reuters Published 09 Mar, 2023 06:23am
BENGALURU: Indian shares ended higher for the third session in a row on Wednesday, in contrast to their Asian peers that fell after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned of bigger interest rate hikes.

The Nifty 50 index added 0.24% to 17,754.40, while the S&P BSE Sensex closed 0.21% higher at 60,348.09.

Both benchmarks opened lower, in tandem with Asian stocks. However, Asian stocks remained under pressure after Powell’s said on Tuesday that strong US economic data could lead to prolonged and higher-than-expected rate hikes.

The probability of a 50 basis point hike at the Fed’s policy meeting later this month has now risen above 70%.

Eight of the 13 major domestic sectoral indexes advanced, with high weightage financials and auto adding 0.13% and 0.85%, respectively.

However, the information technology (IT) index fell nearly 0.40%. IT companies earn a significant share of their revenue from the United States, making them sensitive to the possibility of higher rates curbing client spending.

The broader market, however, continued to benefit from US boutique investment firm GQG Partners’ vote of confidence in the Adani group, with its $1.87 billion investment earlier this month.

Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports added 2.83% and 3.11%, respectively, and were among the top Nifty 50 gainers.

“Foreign investors turning buyers in Indian equities over the last three sessions and the easing of concerns over Adani group are the only silver-linings for our markets,” said Anita Gandhi, director at Arihant Capital Markets.

