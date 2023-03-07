AVN 65.13 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (3.12%)
BAFL 32.50 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.96%)
BOP 4.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
DFML 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.65%)
DGKC 41.01 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.64%)
EPCL 47.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.67%)
FCCL 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.64%)
FFL 4.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
FLYNG 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
GGL 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.79%)
HUBC 72.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.33%)
KAPCO 28.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.75%)
KEL 2.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.48%)
LOTCHEM 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.19%)
MLCF 24.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.57%)
NETSOL 77.34 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (3.26%)
OGDC 86.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-1.88%)
PAEL 10.38 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.57%)
PIBTL 3.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
PPL 70.11 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (3.59%)
PRL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.19%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-4.26%)
SNGP 40.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
TELE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (16.67%)
TPLP 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.38%)
TRG 112.47 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (1.69%)
UNITY 12.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,108 Increased By 5.6 (0.14%)
BR30 14,594 Increased By 76.7 (0.53%)
KSE100 41,434 Increased By 97.3 (0.24%)
KSE30 15,576 Decreased By -7.8 (-0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from March 6, 2023
BR Web Desk Published 07 Mar, 2023 08:42am
Follow us

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Imran Khan, 150 PTI workers booked for threatening police

Read here for details.

  • Governor KP invites ECP for consultation on election date

Read here for details.

  • PTI challenges ban on Imran Khan's speeches in LHC

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s textile exports plunge 28% in February

Read here for details.

  • KSE-100 retreats to end marginally positive after early-morning gains

Read here for details.

  • At least 9 killed, several injured in Balochistan’s Bolan blast

Read here for details.

  • Toshakhana case: court dismisses Imran's plea seeking suspension of arrest warrant

Read here for details.

  • PSM privatization: PM grills PC for its failure to satisfy potential buyers

Read here for details.

  • Pak-US counterterrorism talks kicked off

Read here for details.

  • Tentative date 10th: PM likely to inaugurate two Thar-coal projects

Read here for details.

  • Cargo processing: FBR enforces Pak-Uzbek transit trade agreement

Read here for details.

  • Rupee maintains positive momentum, settles at 277.92

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

Comments

1000 characters

BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

SOEs: MoF prepares draft policy

Court rejects IK’s plea, upholds arrest warrant

Pak-US counterterrorism talks kicked off

Jul-Nov period: Nepra allows imposition of power surcharges

Rs12bn will be given for 7th Census: ECC approves Hajj Policy 2023 with $90m forex cover

Arrangements aimed at restoring ‘FASTER’ finalised

Cargo processing: FBR enforces Pak-Uzbek transit trade agreement

FBR’s SRO notifies Tajikistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Rules, 2023

Plea against Sindh Child Marriages Restraint Act rejected: Setting minimum age for marriage not against Islamic injunctions: FSC

Tentative date 10th: PM likely to inaugurate two Thar-coal projects

Read more stories