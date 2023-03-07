BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Imran Khan, 150 PTI workers booked for threatening police

Governor KP invites ECP for consultation on election date

PTI challenges ban on Imran Khan's speeches in LHC

Pakistan’s textile exports plunge 28% in February

KSE-100 retreats to end marginally positive after early-morning gains

At least 9 killed, several injured in Balochistan’s Bolan blast

Toshakhana case: court dismisses Imran's plea seeking suspension of arrest warrant

PSM privatization: PM grills PC for its failure to satisfy potential buyers

Pak-US counterterrorism talks kicked off

Tentative date 10th: PM likely to inaugurate two Thar-coal projects

Cargo processing: FBR enforces Pak-Uzbek transit trade agreement

Rupee maintains positive momentum, settles at 277.92

