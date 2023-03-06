Toshakhana case: court dismisses Imran's plea seeking suspension of arrest warrant

An Islamabad district and sessions court dismissed on Monday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's petition seeking the cancellation of his non-bailable arrest warrants issued in the Toshakhana case, Aaj News reported.

Last week, the court had issued non-bailable arrest warrants against the former PM after he failed to appear despite repeated summons. The ECP has alleged that Imran had not shared details of the gifts he retained from the Toshaskhana and proceeds from their reported sales.

During the hearing conducted by Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal, PTI lawyers Qaisar Imam, Ali Bukhari, and Barrister Gohar appeared on behalf of Imran.

After hearing arguments from both parties, the judge reserved the verdict to be announced later today.

Meanwhile, the Lahore High Court (LHC) is set to hear Imran's bail petitions in cases pertaining to the Toshakhana reference, vandalism at the Islamabad judicial complex and violence outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

On Sunday, Imran approached the high court after an Islamabad police team arrived at his Zaman Park residence to arrest him for skipping proceedings in the Toshakhana case.

Islamabad police said in a statement that when Imran was not found at his residence in Lahore, they served arrest warrants for him to ensure his appearance in court.

Meanwhile, in the petition filed in LHC, the former PM sought protective bail in the case for at least 15 days so he could approach the concerned sessions court in Islamabad.

Imran is also expected to appear before the court after cases were filed against him and PTI leaders for vandalism at the judicial complex as well as violence outside the Islamabad High Court during his court appearance on February 28.

'Life in danger'

In a speech on Sunday, the former PM said that his life was in danger, adding that his lawyers will write a letter to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial regarding dozens of fake cases against him.

Addressing the party workers outside his Lahore residence after the police left, the former premier said that he had never “bowed before any man or institution, and will never let you do so as well”.

The PTI chief said that he had called party workers to Zaman Park to pay tribute to them for the way they participated in the ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’.

“I did not call you for my support but to thank you,” he added.

He criticized the government for rocking the economy and leaving the poor to bear the brunt of inflation.

“Put my name on the exit control list (ECL) as I am not afraid of leaving the country,” Imran said.