AVN 65.13 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (3.12%)
BAFL 32.50 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.96%)
BOP 4.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
DFML 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.65%)
DGKC 41.01 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.64%)
EPCL 47.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.67%)
FCCL 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.64%)
FFL 4.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
FLYNG 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
GGL 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.79%)
HUBC 72.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.33%)
KAPCO 28.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.75%)
KEL 2.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.48%)
LOTCHEM 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.19%)
MLCF 24.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.57%)
NETSOL 77.34 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (3.26%)
OGDC 86.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-1.88%)
PAEL 10.38 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.57%)
PIBTL 3.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
PPL 70.11 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (3.59%)
PRL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.19%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-4.26%)
SNGP 40.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
TELE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (16.67%)
TPLP 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.38%)
TRG 112.47 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (1.69%)
UNITY 12.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,108 Increased By 5.6 (0.14%)
BR30 14,594 Increased By 76.7 (0.53%)
KSE100 41,434 Increased By 97.3 (0.24%)
KSE30 15,576 Decreased By -7.8 (-0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Imran Khan, 150 PTI workers booked for threatening police

  • FIR states police officers were subjected to torture by PTI workers at Imran's residence in Lahore
BR Web Desk Published March 6, 2023
Follow us

A case was registered on Monday against former Prime Minister Imran Khan and 150 PTI workers for threatening police with dire consequences during the law enforcement agencies attempt to arrest the former premier in Lahore, Aaj News reported.

According to the first information report (FIR), the case was registered on the complaint of SHO Police Station Secretariat Islamabad Nadeem Tahir.

The FIR text also states that police officers were subjected to torture by PTI leaders and workers and interfered in government action.

On Sunday, the Islamabad police team arrived at Imran Khan's Zaman Park residence to arrest him for skipping proceedings in the Toshakhana case.

Islamabad police said in a statement that when Imran was not found at his residence in Lahore. They served arrest warrants for him to ensure his appearance in court.

Meanwhile, Imran's chief of staff Senator Shibli Faraz claimed that the former prime minister was not at Zaman Park.

Later, Imran addressed PTI supporters at his residence and claimed that his life was in danger, adding that his lawyers will write a letter to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial regarding dozens of fake cases against him.

Addressing the party workers outside his Lahore residence after the police left, the former premier said that he had never “bowed before any man or institution, and will never let you do so as well”.

The PTI chief said that he had called party workers to Zaman Park to pay tribute to them for the way they participated in the ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’.

Toshakhana case Imran Khan Islamabad police workers of PTI

Comments

1000 characters

Imran Khan, 150 PTI workers booked for threatening police

KSE-100 retreats to end marginally positive after early-morning gains

PTI challenges ban on Imran Khan's speeches in LHC

Rupee maintains positive momentum, settles at 277.92

Governor KP invites ECP for consultation on election date

PM urges global community to address 'unsustainable debt burden' of poor countries

Pakistan has to give assurances on financing BOP deficit: IMF

Saudi deposits $5bn in quake-hit Turkiye’s central bank

At least 9 killed, several injured in Balochistan’s Bolan blast

Toshakhana case: court dismisses Imran's plea seeking suspension of arrest warrant

Read more stories