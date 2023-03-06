Imran Khan, 150 PTI workers booked for threatening police

A case was registered on Monday against former Prime Minister Imran Khan and 150 PTI workers for threatening police with dire consequences during the law enforcement agencies attempt to arrest the former premier in Lahore, Aaj News reported.

According to the first information report (FIR), the case was registered on the complaint of SHO Police Station Secretariat Islamabad Nadeem Tahir.

The FIR text also states that police officers were subjected to torture by PTI leaders and workers and interfered in government action.

On Sunday, the Islamabad police team arrived at Imran Khan's Zaman Park residence to arrest him for skipping proceedings in the Toshakhana case.

Islamabad police said in a statement that when Imran was not found at his residence in Lahore. They served arrest warrants for him to ensure his appearance in court.

Meanwhile, Imran's chief of staff Senator Shibli Faraz claimed that the former prime minister was not at Zaman Park.

Later, Imran addressed PTI supporters at his residence and claimed that his life was in danger, adding that his lawyers will write a letter to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial regarding dozens of fake cases against him.

Addressing the party workers outside his Lahore residence after the police left, the former premier said that he had never “bowed before any man or institution, and will never let you do so as well”.

The PTI chief said that he had called party workers to Zaman Park to pay tribute to them for the way they participated in the ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’.