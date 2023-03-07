Cargo processing: FBR enforces Pak-Uzbek transit trade agreement

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has enforced Uzbekistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement for processing of transit trade cargo through the customs-ports and terminals between Karachi Port, Port Muhammad Bin Qasim, Gwadar Port, and Uzbekistan.

The FBR has proposed amendments in the Uzbekistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Rules 2021 through an SRO. 288(I) 2023 issued here on Monday.

Under the revised rules, the procedure for verification of cross-border event and crediting of amount equal to leviable duty and taxes to Revolving Financial Security for Uzbek transit goods imported through the customs-ports and terminals.

The new procedure would be applicable on the Uzbekistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement, for processing of transit trade cargo under Customs computerised system, to and from Uzbekistan; Uzbekistan’s cargo imported through Karachi Port, Port Muhammad Bin Qasim, Gwadar Port; and Uzbekistan’s cargo to other countries via Karachi Port, Port Muhammad Bin Qasim, and Gwadar Port.

Under the procedure, Directorate of Transit Trade, Peshawar and Quetta shall be authorised to issue and regulate permits at their respective land border customs stations.

The Board may through a general order levy charges, generally applicable for all traffic, including fees for weighment, scanning and sealing by customs officials or those commensurate with the administrative expenses for the costs of services rendered.

The vehicles shall be prohibited from carrying goods loaded in the territory of Pakistan for delivery at any other point (cabotage) and goods from or to another country (third country) than the operators home country and to be delivered or picked up to or from the territory of Uzbekistan.

Uzbekistan’s registered vehicles holding valid permits and are being utilised for the transport of transit and bilateral trade cargo shall enter Pakistan without the requirement of submission of any financial security for the duty and taxes leviable on the vehicle, on the basis of reciprocity, as agreed by the two contracting parties, the FBR said.

The Logistics Facilitation Centre shall record particulars of both driver and vehicle in the CCS and these details should be linked with the FIA’s immigration module so that driver can only exit Pakistan, if his vehicle, on return journey, has entered the border Customs station and gate-in event has been recorded in the CCS and vehicle has completed all customs formalities for exiting Pakistan.

A tracker shall be installed on each vehicle upon entry into the territory of Pakistan as per its national legislations.

All customs clearing agents/ brokers, bonded carriers engaged in the clearance and transportation of transit cargo, are required to receive the amount for various expanses in respect of service charges, freight etc., in Pakistan from foreign trader/ entity in their Pak Rupee bank accounts in foreign currency, rules added.

