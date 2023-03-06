PTI challenges ban on Imran Khan's speeches in LHC

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday moved the Lahore High Court (LHC) against a ban imposed by Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on former premier Imran Khan's speeches, press conferences, and statements, Aaj News reported.

Imran Khan's counsel Barrister Ahmed Pansuta filed the petition in the high court and PEMRA was made a party.

The petition maintained that the ban on speech is a violation of the fundamental rights in the Constitution. “The Constitution of Pakistan allows citizens to freedom of expression,” it added.

“The ban on freedom of expression will lead to chaos and political agitation in the county, and in the current political situation, the country cannot afford chaos by this kind of restriction,” the petition stated.

The plea also holds that only three out of 13 members issued the ban notification and approval of at least five members is a legal requirement for banning under the Pemra Act.

On Sunday, the media regulatory body barred TV channels from broadcasting the speeches, press conferences, and statements of Imran Khan under Section 27 of the PEMRA Ordinance.

PEMRA said that the PTI chairman has been making false accusations against state institutions in his speeches, "which is prejudiced to the maintenance of law and order and is likely to disturb public peace and tranquillity."