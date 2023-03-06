AVN 65.13 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (3.12%)
BAFL 32.50 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.96%)
BOP 4.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
DFML 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.65%)
DGKC 41.01 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.64%)
EPCL 47.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.67%)
FCCL 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.64%)
FFL 4.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
FLYNG 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
GGL 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.79%)
HUBC 72.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.33%)
KAPCO 28.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.75%)
KEL 2.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.48%)
LOTCHEM 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.19%)
MLCF 24.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.57%)
NETSOL 77.34 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (3.26%)
OGDC 86.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-1.88%)
PAEL 10.38 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.57%)
PIBTL 3.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
PPL 70.11 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (3.59%)
PRL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.19%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-4.26%)
SNGP 40.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
TELE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (16.67%)
TPLP 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.38%)
TRG 112.47 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (1.69%)
UNITY 12.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,108 Increased By 5.6 (0.14%)
BR30 14,594 Increased By 76.7 (0.53%)
KSE100 41,434 Increased By 97.3 (0.24%)
KSE30 15,576 Decreased By -7.8 (-0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PTI challenges ban on Imran Khan's speeches in LHC

  • Petition states ban on the PTI chief's speeches is a violation of the fundamental rights in the Constitution
BR Web Desk Published 06 Mar, 2023 05:41pm
Follow us

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday moved the Lahore High Court (LHC) against a ban imposed by Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on former premier Imran Khan's speeches, press conferences, and statements, Aaj News reported.

Imran Khan's counsel Barrister Ahmed Pansuta filed the petition in the high court and PEMRA was made a party.

The petition maintained that the ban on speech is a violation of the fundamental rights in the Constitution. “The Constitution of Pakistan allows citizens to freedom of expression,” it added.

“The ban on freedom of expression will lead to chaos and political agitation in the county, and in the current political situation, the country cannot afford chaos by this kind of restriction,” the petition stated.

The plea also holds that only three out of 13 members issued the ban notification and approval of at least five members is a legal requirement for banning under the Pemra Act.

On Sunday, the media regulatory body barred TV channels from broadcasting the speeches, press conferences, and statements of Imran Khan under Section 27 of the PEMRA Ordinance.

PEMRA said that the PTI chairman has been making false accusations against state institutions in his speeches, "which is prejudiced to the maintenance of law and order and is likely to disturb public peace and tranquillity."

LHC PEMRA PTI Imran Khan

Comments

1000 characters

PTI challenges ban on Imran Khan's speeches in LHC

Pakistan has to give assurances on financing BOP deficit: IMF

Rupee maintains positive momentum, settles at 277.92

At least 9 killed, several injured in Balochistan’s Bolan blast

Toshakhana case: court dismisses Imran's plea seeking suspension of arrest warrant

Pakistan’s textile exports plunge 28% in February

President Xi vows to boost China’s manufacturing

Governor KP invites ECP for consultation on election date

PM urges global community to address 'unsustainable debt burden' of poor countries

Saudi deposits $5bn in quake-hit Turkiye’s central bank

Read more stories