At least 9 killed, several injured in Balochistan’s Bolan blast

At least nine personnel were killed and several others were injured on Monday in a blast near a Balochistan Constabulary (BC) van in Bolan, Aaj News reported.

The BC is a department of the Balochistan police force that provides security at important events and sensitive areas.

The blast occurred on a bridge in an area bordering the Kachhi and Sibi districts in Bolan. A police spokesman told Reuters that a suicide bomber rammed a motorcycle into the police truck.

Following the blast, police and other security personnel arrived at the site and cordoned it off. A bomb disposal team also reached the site and the area is being searched after the explosion.

Meanwhile, the injured are being moved to nearby hospitals. Hospital officials said at least 7 policemen were wounded in the attack.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has condemned the suicide attack and said that the nation paid tribute to the valor of its martyred troops, APP reported.

He expressed his resolve to free the country from the menace of terrorism.

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo also condemned the incident and conveyed his sympathies to the families of the martyred.

He said that elements involved in terrorism want to achieve nefarious goals through cowardly actions.

“All such conspiracies will be made unsuccessful with the public’s support,” the CM said.