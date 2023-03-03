BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

SBP raises key interest rate by 300bps, takes it to 20%

FO confirms 7 Pakistanis dead in Libya boat wreck

Gold price per tola jumps Rs9,400 in Pakistan

New historic low: rupee suffers another dramatic fall, closes at 285.09 against US dollar

On back of loan from China, SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $556mn, now stand at $3.81bn

KSE-100 gains 0.64% as banking, oil and gas sectors lead charge

Pakistan, IMF to reach staff-level agreement by next week: Ishaq Dar

Court discharges case against Lieutenant General Amjad Shoaib (retd)

SSGC seeks 26.9pc raise in gas prices

Usage of 300 units and above: Rs3.39/unit additional surcharge on the cards

