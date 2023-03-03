BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

AVN 62.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.97%)
  • Important updates from March 2, 2023
BR Web Desk Published March 3, 2023 Updated March 3, 2023 08:40am
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • SBP raises key interest rate by 300bps, takes it to 20%

Read here for details.

  • FO confirms 7 Pakistanis dead in Libya boat wreck

Read here for details.

  • Gold price per tola jumps Rs9,400 in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • New historic low: rupee suffers another dramatic fall, closes at 285.09 against US dollar

Read here for details.

  • On back of loan from China, SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $556mn, now stand at $3.81bn

Read here for details.

  • KSE-100 gains 0.64% as banking, oil and gas sectors lead charge

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan, IMF to reach staff-level agreement by next week: Ishaq Dar

Read here for details.

  • Court discharges case against Lieutenant General Amjad Shoaib (retd)

Read here for details.

  • SSGC seeks 26.9pc raise in gas prices

Read here for details.

  • Usage of 300 units and above: Rs3.39/unit additional surcharge on the cards

Read here for details.

