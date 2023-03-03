AVN 61.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.1%)
SSGC seeks 26.9pc raise in gas prices

Wasim Iqbal Published 03 Mar, 2023 06:12am
ISLAMABAD: The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has filed a petition for an increase of 26.9 percent or Rs83.16 per mmbtu in the prescribed gas prices for the financial year 2023-24.

In its estimated revenue requirement (ERR) for the next financial year, the gas company asked the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) to raise the price from Rs308.53 per mmbtu to Rs391.69 per mmbtu.

In its petition, the SSGC asked an increase of Rs391.69 per mmbtu or Rs98,310 million in indigenous gas business and Rs15,076 million or Rs32.62 per mmbtu in RLNG business with effect from July 1, 2023 in the SSGC’s tariff for the financial year 2023-24.

Gas tariffs to be raised for consumers of SNGPL, SSGC

The SSGC is supplying 34,182 mmbtu to RLNG 7761 commercial and industrial consumers and natural gas customer are 3,557,368 which are using 250,991 mmbtu natural gas.

The gas availability of 305,215 mmcf for the financial year 2023-24 have been worked out considering take and pay and projected gas off takes from existing and new gas fields and it has envisaged that it will decrease by 11.27 percent over the financial year 2022-23 estimates of 343,985 mmcf.

Due to continuing moratorium on domestic new gas connections, no new connections have been projected for the financial year 2023-24. The sale gas price will be determined by the federal government.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Maqbool Mar 03, 2023 08:08am
Instead of constantly increasing prices, why doesn’t SSGC reduce gas thieft ? Their UfG is much higher than the world averages .
