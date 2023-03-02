AVN 61.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.1%)
BAFL 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.13%)
BOP 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.02%)
CNERGY 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
DFML 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.39%)
DGKC 39.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.03%)
EPCL 46.18 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (4.95%)
FCCL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.73%)
FFL 4.89 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (5.62%)
FLYNG 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.72%)
GGL 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
HUBC 72.04 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (2.04%)
HUMNL 5.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KAPCO 28.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
KEL 2.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
MLCF 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.81%)
NETSOL 72.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.98%)
OGDC 82.04 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.6%)
PAEL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.4%)
PIBTL 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
PPL 62.96 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.04%)
PRL 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.53%)
SILK 0.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.3%)
SNGP 39.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.33%)
TELE 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
TPLP 14.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.78%)
TRG 108.63 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-2%)
UNITY 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.09%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.05%)
BR100 4,025 Increased By 30.4 (0.76%)
BR30 14,031 Increased By 68.9 (0.49%)
KSE100 40,671 Increased By 258.1 (0.64%)
KSE30 15,313 Increased By 160.3 (1.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

New historic low: rupee suffers another dramatic fall, closes at 285.09 against US dollar

  • The currency loses 6.66% or nearly Rs19 in a single session against the US dollar
Recorder Report Published March 2, 2023 Updated March 2, 2023 03:51pm
Follow us

The Pakistani rupee saw yet another dramatic fall in just over a month, plummeting 6.66% against the US dollar during the trading session on Thursday.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee settled at 285.09 against the greenback, a decline of Rs18.98 in the inter-bank market.

Earlier during the day, the rupee had depreciated to 284.88 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market before posting a minor recovery that proved short-lived.

The rupee had plummeted against the US dollar on Wednesday as well but the fall was less severe as the currency settled at 266.11 after a depreciation of 1.73% or Rs4.61 in the inter-bank market.

The rupee had earlier suffered a dramatic fall when it went from 230.89 to 255.43 on January 26 as the government loosened what were seen as administrative measures to keep the currency in check.

In comments to Business Recorder, Fahad Rauf, Head of Research at Ismail Iqbal Securities Limited (IISL), said the ongoing rupee’s depreciation is part of market correction.

“A significant gap in rates was created between the open and inter-bank market, which became unsustainable,” said Rauf.

“Moreover, reports around International Monetary Fund (IMF) are also not positive, denting investor sentiment.”

He added volatility would remain until IMF programme is revived and inflows are materialised.

In a note, CEO Topline Securities Mohammed Sohail said that the delay in the resumption of the IMF programme is leading to market volatility.

“Delay in IMF funding is creating uncertainty in currency market,” he said.

Tahir Abbas, Head of Research at Arif Habib Limited (AHL), said a number of payments related to imports have been made, leading to pressure on the rupee.

“As it is the start of the month, a number of import payments have been made. Moreover, the government has also loosened its administrative controls to appease the IMF,” he said.

A move to a market-based currency exchange rate regime is one of a list of actions the IMF wants Pakistan to complete to clear its 9th review.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has already taken most of the other prior actions, which include hikes in fuel and energy tariffs, the imposition of new taxation measures, and withdrawal of subsidies in export and power sectors.

“However, the depreciation would flare up inflation further,” said Tahir.

The development comes on a day when the SBP is also expected to announce further monetary tightening to control inflation at the central bank’s emergency Monetary Policy Committee meeting.

In a key development, Pakistan’s trade deficit narrowed by 33.18% to $21.3 billion during the first eight months (July-February) of the current fiscal year 2022-23 as compared to $31.879 billion during the same period of last year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) said.

Internationally, the dollar nursed losses on Thursday as optimism about China’s reopening was supported by encouraging data and underpinned Asian currencies, while sticky inflation had the euro eying its best week in a month and a half.

The dollar lost 0.9% on the euro overnight, and since it moved lower despite US yields rising some are speculating it might have peaked as February’s rally runs out of steam.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, inched up on Thursday, extending gains from the previous two sessions on signs of a strong economic rebound in China, the world’s top oil importer, though gains were capped by a rise in US crude inventories and concerns over overall global demand.

Dollar currency Rupee Exchange rate FX FOREIGN EXCHNAGE INCOME

Comments

1000 characters
Saad Mar 02, 2023 11:52am
Damnnnnn
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
KhanRA Mar 02, 2023 12:39pm
This is the beginning of the end, my friends. Our country will be just a footnote in history. What fools we were to think we could expand our rule into Kashmir - we won’t even keep the flag flying over Karachi.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Arshad Mar 02, 2023 12:53pm
Welldone PDM (Pakistan Destruction Movement).........
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Salim Mar 02, 2023 04:27pm
When you replace competent and honest people like Miftah Ismail sb.you see the results. Whatever punishment Ishaq Dar is given - if and when given- it will be less.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
bonce richard Mar 02, 2023 05:37pm
@KhanRA, Excellent Mr. Khan. We never fly our flag in Kashmir. We already lost one part in 1971 and at that time we had a fair election in the history of Pakistan. If our Govt publishes Hamid Ur Rehman's report that will be self-explanatory for all of them.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

New historic low: rupee suffers another dramatic fall, closes at 285.09 against US dollar

Pakistan, IMF to reach staff-level agreement by next week: Ishaq Dar

Auto parts maker Agriauto announces partial plant shutdown in March

Court discharges case against Lieutenant General Amjad Shoaib (retd)

Former Pakistan woman hockey player killed in Italian shipwreck

Over two dozen sugar mills close early in India’s Maharashtra state

Russia won’t be first to test nuclear device, says deputy foreign minister

Subsidy to agri, zero-rated sectors withdrawn

Sukuks, investments in INPCs: Govt decides to re-pledge approved assets

Rs3.82/unit surcharge approved for power consumers

Read more stories