AVN 61.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.1%)
BAFL 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.13%)
BOP 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.02%)
CNERGY 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
DFML 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.39%)
DGKC 39.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.03%)
EPCL 46.18 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (4.95%)
FCCL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.73%)
FFL 4.89 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (5.62%)
FLYNG 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.72%)
GGL 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
HUBC 72.04 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (2.04%)
HUMNL 5.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KAPCO 28.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
KEL 2.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
MLCF 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.81%)
NETSOL 72.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.98%)
OGDC 82.04 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.6%)
PAEL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.4%)
PIBTL 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
PPL 62.96 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.04%)
PRL 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.53%)
SILK 0.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.3%)
SNGP 39.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.33%)
TELE 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
TPLP 14.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.78%)
TRG 108.63 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-2%)
UNITY 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.09%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.05%)
BR100 4,025 Increased By 30.4 (0.76%)
BR30 14,031 Increased By 68.9 (0.49%)
KSE100 40,671 Increased By 258.1 (0.64%)
KSE30 15,313 Increased By 160.3 (1.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

On back of loan from China, SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $556mn, now stand at $3.81bn

BR Web Desk Published March 2, 2023 Updated March 2, 2023 06:45pm
Follow us

Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased by $556 million to $3.81 billion, data released on Thursday showed. This is the third successive increase on a weekly basis and comes on the back of a commercial loan from the China Development Bank.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $9.26 billion as of February 24, 2023. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks clocked in at $5.45 billion.

“During the week ended on Feb 24, 2023, SBP received $700 million as GoP commercial loan disbursement from China. After accounting for external debt repayments, SBP reserves increased by US$ 556 million to US$ 3,814.1 million,” said the central bank.

Minor relief: SBP-held foreign exchange reserves rise $66mn, now stand at $3.26bn

Last week, foreign exchange reserves held by the SBP increased $66 million to $3.26 billion.

The central bank reserves, which stood at nearly $18 billion at the start of 2022 but have undergone significant depletion in recent months, underscore the urgent need for Pakistan to complete the next review of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

The reserves’ level is at less than one month of import cover, and has prompted severe depreciation of the rupee that closed at a historic low of 285.09 against the US dollar on Thursday.

forex SBP Rupee foreign exchange reserves SBP reserves dollar shortage SBP foreign exchange reserves

Comments

1000 characters

On back of loan from China, SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $556mn, now stand at $3.81bn

New historic low: rupee suffers another dramatic fall, closes at 285.09 against US dollar

Pakistan, IMF to reach staff-level agreement by next week: Ishaq Dar

Auto parts maker Agriauto announces partial plant shutdown in March

Court discharges case against Lieutenant General Amjad Shoaib (retd)

Former Pakistan woman hockey player killed in Italian shipwreck

KSE-100 gains 0.64% as banking, oil and gas sectors lead charge

Hyundai-Nishat Motors increases prices of its vehicles

Over two dozen sugar mills close early in India’s Maharashtra state

Russia won’t be first to test nuclear device, says deputy foreign minister

Read more stories