AVN 61.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.1%)
BAFL 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.13%)
BOP 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.02%)
CNERGY 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
DFML 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.39%)
DGKC 39.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.03%)
EPCL 46.18 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (4.95%)
FCCL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.73%)
FFL 4.89 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (5.62%)
FLYNG 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.72%)
GGL 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
HUBC 72.04 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (2.04%)
HUMNL 5.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KAPCO 28.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
KEL 2.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
MLCF 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.81%)
NETSOL 72.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.98%)
OGDC 82.04 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.6%)
PAEL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.4%)
PIBTL 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
PPL 62.96 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.04%)
PRL 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.53%)
SILK 0.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.3%)
SNGP 39.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.33%)
TELE 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
TPLP 14.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.78%)
TRG 108.63 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-2%)
UNITY 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.09%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.05%)
BR100 4,025 Increased By 30.4 (0.76%)
BR30 14,031 Increased By 68.9 (0.49%)
KSE100 40,671 Increased By 258.1 (0.64%)
KSE30 15,313 Increased By 160.3 (1.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold price per tola jumps Rs9,400 in Pakistan

Published 02 Mar, 2023 07:47pm
Follow us

Gold price in Pakistan witnessed a significant hike of Rs9,400 on Thursday owing to rupee depreciation with the per-tola price of the yellow metal crossing Rs200,000 again to reach Rs206,500, according to data shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

The Pakistani rupee saw yet another dramatic fall in just over a month, plummeting 6.66% against the US dollar during the trading session on Thursday.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee settled at 285.09 against the greenback, a decline of Rs18.98 in the interbank market.

Despite the sharp hike, APGJSA data says the price of gold is still Rs3,000 under-cost when compared with its price in Dubai.

The price of gold in the domestic market remains pegged with the dollar rate since Pakistan is a net importer of gold. Gold’s international price per ounce dropped by one dollar to $1.836.

When the rupee remains stable, the gold price in the domestic market follows the trajectory of its price in the international market. However, the fluctuating rupee has changed that trend and exchange rates also sharply influence gold’s price.

Comments

1000 characters

Gold price per tola jumps Rs9,400 in Pakistan

New historic low: rupee suffers another dramatic fall, closes at 285.09 against US dollar

On back of loan from China, SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $556mn, now stand at $3.81bn

Pakistan, IMF to reach staff-level agreement by next week: Ishaq Dar

Khar says supply of advanced weapons to India straining region’s security environment

Auto parts maker Agriauto announces partial plant shutdown in March

Court discharges case against Lieutenant General Amjad Shoaib (retd)

Former Pakistan woman hockey player killed in Italian shipwreck

KSE-100 gains 0.64% as banking, oil and gas sectors lead charge

Hyundai-Nishat Motors increases prices of its vehicles

Over two dozen sugar mills close early in India’s Maharashtra state

Read more stories