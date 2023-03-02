Court discharges case against Lieutenant General Amjad Shoaib (retd)

A district and sessions court of Islamabad discharged on Thursday Lieutenant General Amjad Shoaib (retd) from a case registered against him for inciting the public against institutions, Aaj News reported.

He was arrested on Monday and sent on a 3-day physical remand.

During the hearing today, Additional Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra announced the reserved verdict in the case and ordered Lt-Gen Shoaib's (retd) immediate release.

Court sends Lieutenant General Amjad Shoaib (retd) on 3-day physical remand

The FIR against Lt-Gen Shoaib (retd) was registered under Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups, etc) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

It stated that the former army officer incited people to revolt against institutions and attempted to provoke disharmony, and anarchy and create a law and order situation in the country through his controversial statements on a TV show.

Lt-Gen Shoaib (retd) was previously summoned by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) after he made claims about a meeting between the Pakistani prime minister and an Israeli team. However, he failed to appear before the FIA’s Cybercrimes Wing.