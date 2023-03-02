AVN 62.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.32%)
BAFL 31.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
BOP 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.02%)
CNERGY 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
DFML 11.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-4.49%)
DGKC 39.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.1%)
EPCL 46.00 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (4.55%)
FCCL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.65%)
FFL 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (5.83%)
FLYNG 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.89%)
GGL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.11%)
HUBC 72.00 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.98%)
HUMNL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
KAPCO 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.31%)
KEL 2.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
MLCF 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.44%)
NETSOL 72.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.18%)
OGDC 82.10 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.67%)
PAEL 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.3%)
PIBTL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.33%)
PPL 63.20 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.43%)
PRL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.61%)
SILK 0.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.3%)
SNGP 39.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
TELE 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.72%)
TPLP 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-4.28%)
TRG 108.38 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-2.23%)
UNITY 12.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.05%)
BR100 4,025 Increased By 30.4 (0.76%)
BR30 14,031 Increased By 68.9 (0.49%)
KSE100 40,707 Increased By 294.4 (0.73%)
KSE30 15,321 Increased By 167.7 (1.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Court discharges case against Lieutenant General Amjad Shoaib (retd)

  • Orders his immediate release
BR Web Desk Published 02 Mar, 2023 02:09pm
Follow us

A district and sessions court of Islamabad discharged on Thursday Lieutenant General Amjad Shoaib (retd) from a case registered against him for inciting the public against institutions, Aaj News reported.

He was arrested on Monday and sent on a 3-day physical remand.

During the hearing today, Additional Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra announced the reserved verdict in the case and ordered Lt-Gen Shoaib's (retd) immediate release.

Court sends Lieutenant General Amjad Shoaib (retd) on 3-day physical remand

The FIR against Lt-Gen Shoaib (retd) was registered under Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups, etc) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

It stated that the former army officer incited people to revolt against institutions and attempted to provoke disharmony, and anarchy and create a law and order situation in the country through his controversial statements on a TV show.

Lt-Gen Shoaib (retd) was previously summoned by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) after he made claims about a meeting between the Pakistani prime minister and an Israeli team. However, he failed to appear before the FIA’s Cybercrimes Wing.

arrest Amjad Shoaib

Comments

1000 characters
Shiteistan Mar 02, 2023 03:03pm
A banana country where illiterate police and agencies wreak havoc with no accountability.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Ahmad zulfiqar Mar 02, 2023 03:22pm
Hhhhhh what a joke ,what fun ,nice to read this bogus and unreal statement and news about the unfair story of our judicial system.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Court discharges case against Lieutenant General Amjad Shoaib (retd)

With eyes on inflation and economy, SBP set to unveil monetary policy shortly

Auto parts maker Agriauto announces partial plant shutdown in March

Subsidy to agri, zero-rated sectors withdrawn

Former Pakistan woman hockey player killed in Italian shipwreck

Sukuks, investments in INPCs: Govt decides to re-pledge approved assets

Over two dozen sugar mills close early in India’s Maharashtra state

Moody’s downgrades Wapda rating

Rs3.82/unit surcharge approved for power consumers

Charges on stuck cargoes waived off: ECC approves uniform wheat support price

Read more stories