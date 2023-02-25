AVN 63.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.36%)
Better World Project competition: NUST project declared global winner

Press Release Published 25 Feb, 2023 06:23am
ISLAMABAD: The National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) has been making headlines internationally after one of its project EKKO, a therapeutic device, has been declared global winner in this year’s “Better World Project” competition, held by Association of University Technology Managers (AUTM), Washington DC (USA).

The project has been developed by Prof Dr Muhammad Usman Akram and his team from NUST College of Electrical & Mechanical Engineering. EKKO was among the 3 finalists out of over 40 projects submitted from around the world.

Congratulating the winning team and the NUST Technology Transfer Office upon this landmark success, Dr Rizwan Riaz, Pro-Rector RIC at NUST termed it a proud moment for the entire Pakistani nation as the competition only includes research projects that have been successfully tested in the field and commercialised – a rare feat in Pakistani academia.

He also reiterated NUST’s commitment to continue with its efforts to bring a positive discernible change in the country and the world at large through its cutting-edge research and innovative technologies.

EKKO Wave Therapeutic Device provides non-invasive mobile therapy to treat neurological disorders including cerebral palsy, autism, etc. One of the various advantages of the device is its low cost making it accessible to all. In addition, EKKO offers safe treatment of neuro disorders through vibrational waves that affect neural activity in the brain and body.

It merits mention that the NUST Technology Transfer Office worked hand in glove with the project team, from kick-off and successful pilot testing to its commercialisation, and closely liaised with different stakeholders to support the project that would have far-reaching dividends for all.

The Association of University Technology Managers (AUTM), a US-based organisation, annually holds the ‘Better World Project’ competition, which highlights the global impact of research commercialisation and the vital role that technology transfer plays in that process. The annual Better World Project Award honours the exemplary work of one technology transfer office from the stories submitted the previous year.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

